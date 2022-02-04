Elton John Thanks the Wrong City After Kansas City Performance

Thank you … Cleveland? It must be hard to keep track of where you are when you spend your life bouncing from town to town with only a few hours at each stop. Elton John proved that recently when he thanked the wrong city after his show.

The British rocker played to a packed house at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Tuesday. The following morning, however, he tweeted photos from the show and thanked the good people of Arkansas City, Kansas, which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from where he performed. He’s since deleted the offending tweet.

“What a great night @tmobilecenter in Arkansas City!” Elton John wrote, per the New York Post. “Thank you to everyone who came down — you were all amazing.”

Obviously, this was a mistake. The fine folks in Arkansas City didn’t build an arena that could hold up to 20,000 people despite having a population just shy of 12,000. Mayor Rick Hales and his commissioners are better stewards of the people’s money than that.

It’s unclear if Elton John wrote the offending tweet or if the blame belongs to someone on his team. But someone yanked it down and replaced it with the correct city on Friday.

What a great night @tmobilecenter in Kansas City!



Thank you to everyone who came down – you were all amazing 😍



📸: @bengibsonphoto pic.twitter.com/cTib75hGaC — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 4, 2022

The T-Mobile Center didn’t take offense. In a reply to the incorrect tweet, the arena wrote, “Kansas City (loves) Elton John,” with a heart emoji.

Elton John is barnstorming the continent as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he says will be his last. He will perform two shows in Chicago this weekend before he stops in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elton John Returns to Stage After Battling COVID-19

The “Rocketman” singer last month announced he would need to reschedule his shows in Dallas after he contracted COVID-19. He returned to the road on Saturday.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows, and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” Elton John said in the statement.

Setbacks have bedeviled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The pandemic forced Elton John to reschedule several shows in 2020, and he scuttled several performances last year after he fell and seriously injured his hip.

The iconic musician says he’s looking forward to retirement. He’s “had enough applause” and wants to spend more time with his husband and their children.

“I want to be with my family,” Elton John said on CBS Mornings. “I’ve been touring since I was 17, in the back of a van. I have had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky, and I’ve loved every single minute of it, but I’ve had enough applause. … I’ll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023.”