‘Elvis’ Biopic Teases New Footage of the King Coming This Week

Director Baz Luhrmann recently released more raw footage of his upcoming entertainment biopic, Elvis. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role, Elvis will give fans a look at the King of Rock and Roll unlike we’ve seen since his death in 1977. In trendy Luhrmann style, however, the director only teased audiences with vague establishing shots in his latest footage drop. Shots from the back, bird’s-eye views, and vague, faceless shots dominate the teaser; leaving fans begging for a proper shot of the King.

What Luhrmann does show is a lot of iconic dancing, thigh-shaking, arm-swinging, and floor-grinding set to a backdrop of screaming fans and a haunting rendition of “Suspicious Minds.”

“Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can,” we hear Presley whisper. “This could all be over in a flash.”

The director, known for his spectacle and flair from films like Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge, and The Great Gatsby, said in the post that he would drop a full trailer this Thursday. He also used the TCB hashtag in reference to the King’s personal motto, “Takin’ Care of Business.” Plot details for the movie remain under lock-and-key, but since Presley lived such a memorable life in such a short time, no doubt that filmmakers have plenty of story to draw upon.

Expect plenty of flair from this Elvis biopic

Fans can likely expect the typical Luhrmann treatment: massive production sets, larger-than-life characters, vibrant colors, lights, and costuming. Many directors have used the Presley story on screen before, but few with Luhrmann’s penchant for lovable absurdity have ever attempted the feat. After all, the King, himself, managed to make gold lamé jumpsuits fashionable, so perhaps he and Luhrmann are a perfect match to tell the story with modern eyes.

The script for the Elvis biopic comes from Luhrmann & Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. It is based on a story by Luhrmann and Doner.

Austin Butler will be charged with carrying the film, but American film icon Tom Hanks may get to anchor it. Hanks will play Presley’s long-time manager “The Colonel” Tom Parker; who some say ruled over Elvis more like a protective father than a business associate. Butler and Hanks will likely share many scenes together. And their chemistry will be tantamount to delivering a convincing biopic about Elvis and his lovely, tortured life.

Olivia DeJonge will play Priscilla Presley. Also starring in supporting roles are Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, and Helen Thomson. Richard Roxburgh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alton Mason, Kate Mulvany, and David Wenham also star. These actors will likely play the many other iconic figures and musicians of the time whose paths crossed with the late Elvis Aaron Presley.