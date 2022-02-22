‘Elvis’ Director Describes Love for Filming Location

The lifeblood of the entertainment industry may pump out of Hollywood, but the beauty of creativity is that it can spread to all sorts of extremities without missing a beat. Atlanta, Vancouver, Italy, and India have all emerged as viable and fertile lands for filmmaking and production. Now, it seems, Australia and its famed Gold Coast is set to become the next entertainment hub.

Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is helping his home country usher in the new moniker thanks to keeping production of his new Elvis biopic down under.

“Putting it bluntly, we’ve really fallen in love with the Gold Coast. As a place, as a people, and also as a creative energy,” Luhrmann said. The director relocated the majority of production to Miami, a suburb of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Elvis hits theaters in June.

For his digital team, Luhrmann recruited two young locals, who say they have been given a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to work with a real Hollywood director. Jordan Wilkinson and Eleea Navarro have been working behind the scenes since filming began; scouring archives and posting anniversary celebrations for other Luhrmann films in an attempt to generate buzz for the biopic.

“To be able to just be accepted into Bazmark and taken under the wing of Baz and now to be able to work full time with Baz and launch the Elvis film and work internationally, it’s been pretty amazing,” Navarro said.

“I rocked up in my Bunnings [big box hardware store] uniform wearing my big steel caps … I had to jump and do this interview in my Bunnings outfit hoping to get the job,” Wilkinson said, laughing. “The great thing about it, whether it’s at Bunnings or in this post-production facility, is that you become family.”

After the release of Elvis, the Gold Coast may experience a renaissance of film production

Luhrmann said he hoped the Gold Coast would become the new London. He said his teenage daughter had really increased his love for the city.

“She says this place has great edge about it … what she means by that is energy,” he said.

Luhrmann said that directors have never before had so much access to international filming, and that technology really spurred on a new generation of creativity abroad.

“When I was growing up, if you wanted to be creative, you left [Australia] … and never came back,” he said. “I think this new generation is in a place where you can actually go do your time around the world and grow … but absolutely, absolutely, you can do the work here.”

The Elvis film director went so far as to say that the entire process of production, from writing to shooting to editing, can be done in Australia now.

“We made the rather radical decision to not just come and develop the film here, but to shoot the film … and to finish the movie,” he said. “[Post-production] involves so many aspects. People think you shoot the movie, and it’s a quick dust-up … [but] you actually make the movie in post-production.”