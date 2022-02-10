‘End of Watch’ Series Adaptation of 2012 Film in the Works

The big-time film that starred Jake Gyllenhaal in 2012 “End of Watch” may have a series adaption in the works. The adaption has reportedly gotten a commitment from FOX. David Ayer, who directed the 2012 film, would reportedly be back as the showrunner.

The project would follow the same premise of the film, just as a series on the network. It would follow the same format of two police officers in Los Angeles. The major difference is that it will be a series for the network, not a sequel to the film. Or even a prequel. While the film had a budget of just $7 million, it still garnered $55 at the box office.

Jake Gyllenhaal on “End of Watch”

“End of Watch” was a very different film for Gyllenhaal. For the role, he really had to learn everything about the job. Everything about what a real cop has to go through on a daily basis.

He told Baller Status, “Well, I am an actor, so at first I just acted out the role. A lot of stuff is just behavioral, particularly with a cop. A lot of scenes happen in the car and my character is in the passenger seat a lot. He is dealing with four or five things at once, like the computer and investigation reports, and also keeping an eye out on the street. To be able to do the scenes and then feel like, behaviorally, you are acting like a cop was one of the things I was trying to do. Eventually, he just said I’m going to wear you down until you feel like a real cop.”

He is an actor and he wants to be challenged. To do it right, he had to be challenged. A lot was learning the behavior and juggling so many things at once.

He concluded, “That took about five months of going out twice a week from 4pm to 5am in the morning, riding around with real cops. Then, we did training with live ammunition and training with the Swat Team a few times a week for six-hour sessions. We had to learn tactic exercises and moving exercises with live ammo and then we did fight training in Echo Park. David Ayer, our director, his best friend has a dojo, so we trained there in MMA fighting too. Eventually, after getting the crap beaten out of you and being on the street, you start to actually come into the role and feeling like you really can play the part.”

Gyllenhaal trained hard for the role. The film was wildly successful and folks still are finding it years later and enjoying it. It currently boasts an 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.