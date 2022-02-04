Epix Sets Release Date for Upcoming ‘Billy the Kid’ Adventure Series

Westerns are back and in full force. Now, Epix is getting into the game with their upcoming series, Billy The Kid coming in 2022.

There was a small trailer that was released back in November. However, now that some time has passed, Epix has given us some more. The series is set to follow the life and journey of Billy the Kid. The famous outlaw died at the young, young age of 21. His life inspired dozens of stories, myths, and legends of the American West.

You have to check out this trailer. It’s over 2 and a half minutes of a great look into the series and the path it plans to take. From his humble beginnings as the son of Irish-Catholic immigrants to his turn into an outlaw and a man on the run in the wild west.

This series looks like it is going to be, pardon the pun, epic. Other series have tried to tell this story before. However, this looks different. Perhaps Taylor Sheridan has raised the stakes when it comes to Westerns.

While Billy The Kid was announced for 2022 generally at first, it now has an actual release date. April 24th is the big day. So, if you aren’t an Epix subscriber you still have time. Also, fans might be excited to know that Michael Hurst is the writer. He was the mind behind Vikings and The Tudors.

Tom Blyth is set to portray Billy while Daniel Webber will play Jesse Evans. The two ran together for some time. There is no Billy the Kid without Evans. Eight episodes, each one hour long. The landscapes look great, and the characters should be full of life. There’s plenty of source material.

Who Was Billy the Kid?

Born in the fall of 1859 in New York City as Henry McCarty, his life would be tumultuous from the start. By the age of 15, he was an orphan along with his younger brother. He had switched his name to William H. Bonney and would go by more than a few more pseudonyms in his short life, including Billy the Kid.

Shortly after McCarty’s mother died of tuberculosis, her second husband, that brought them all the way out to New Mexico abandoned him and his brother. Billy’s brother, Joseph, had taken the man’s last name, Antrim. After being left alone, Billy robbed a Chinese laundry along with George Schaefer. They took clothes at gunpoint with two pistols. He was almost 16 years old.

Soon, he was living on the run. That included killing a blacksmith, the first life he took. The Billy The Kid series looks like it is going to cover everything. From his early life to his first crimes and even his time in the Lincoln County War. April can’t get here fast enough.