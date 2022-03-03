Family Video Shuts Completely Down After 44 Years of Service

Conjuring up thoughts of Family Video never fails to hit us with a dramatic slap of nostalgia.

Many people have fond memories of wandering the aisles, begging parents to get movies for both Friday and Saturday night, and picking up a few snacks in the checkout line. Now, in the age of streaming services and online rentals, physical video rentals are becoming a thing of the past. The only true service we really have left is Redbox. Even Redbox now has a digital streaming option as well.

For lovers of Family Video, we have some bad news.

The video service is set to close its website in the very near future. This will mark its official departure from the world as a chain business. Family Video announced the news on March 1 by saying, “we’re sad to announce that we’re shutting down FamilyVideo dot com,” according to a tweet from the official social media account.

In many ways, it’s an amazing accomplishment that the chain was able to make it this long. It was able to outlive other old popular stores like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, both of which are now shut down. In fact, Family Video can at least proudly state that they are the longest-running video chain in the U.S.

The chain shared the news and social media users were quick to share that their childhoods are now destroyed. One person even simply responded, “depression” in the wake of the news. Another said, “that’s so sad.”

It definitely signifies a big cultural shift in how we consume media in the last couple of decades. Especially during the pandemic, digital releases seem to be a very definite part of the future. Platforms like Netflix and Hulu have started releasing big movies through their own production companies.

An Expected Closure for Family Video

If there is an ounce of good news in regard to Family Video, it’s the fact that they are still going to keep the Twitter account running. Well, and you can also get 10% off on their website on anything from movies to merch products to CBD goodies. A nice Family Video shirt seems like a good token of appreciation.

According to Variety, this is not unexpected news. The chain announced in January 2021 that the remaining 248 stores that were still open across the U.S. were going to close soon. The ongoing COVID pandemic made business even more scarce for Family Video.

“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19. The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” Keith Hoogland, the CEO of the real estate company that owns Family Video, said at the time.

It would be a sweet sentiment to leave just one store open in Glenview, Illinois. This is where the business was founded back in 1978. At one point, Family Video made amazing business from movie and game rentals and had about 800 locations open to serve people.

As for video stores, some still remain as abandoned shells that only serve as an Insta-worthy picture.