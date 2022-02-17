‘Fargo’ Gets Season 5 Renewal at FX

Fans of the stylized crime drama Fargo get to return to the North Dakota city for a new season soon — the first since 2020. The show, which airs on the Disney-owned FX network, will return for its fifth overall season, but its first renewal under Disney leadership. Noah Hawley created and wrote much of the series up to this point.

The renewal comes about 15 months after season four concluded, which isn’t unusual for Fargo. Following its debut in 2014, each subsequent season of the show came with a gap of at least a year. Because of the pandemic, season four came more than three years after the third season concluded. The show’s creative team doesn’t seem to mind the extra time.

“The gap between each season is longer and longer, which I’m not sure [producer] MGM is excited about,” Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter’s in September 2020. “But FX never really pressured me.”

Fargo leans on high-end storytelling to reveal its criminal plot lines

Historically, the show’s timeline likes to jump around from season to season. Writers will alternate between a more recent story, and a story set further back in time. Season five will take place more recently, in 2019, and will reportedly feature a kidnapping plot line.

FX released the following teaser: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

“Noah and [executive producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo. And we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier.

Michael Wright, president scripted television at MGM, also added his thoughts. “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

MGM Television and FX Productions produce Fargo, with MGM as lead studio. This means that they own the rights to the intellectual property and distribute the final product to audiences. Hawley writes, directs and runs the day-to-day operations, as well as executive produces, through his 26 Keys production company. Littlefield executive produces via his Littlefield Company.

Joel and Ethan Coen, whose 1996 film of the same name serves as the basis for the series, also received executive producer credits. In Hollywood, an executive producer is a title contributors receive who have a stake in the final product (and a stake in the payout), but do not necessarily “work” on the project everyday. EPs like the Coen brothers likely do not contribute to much of the show’s tone or story; but they will aid or assist if asked by the studio.