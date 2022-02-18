‘Fargo’: Will Season Five Explore the Aftermath of the Film?

A new season of FX anthology series “Fargo” recently received the green light to begin production in the near future. It will be the fifth season for the heavily popular show that bases its events around a movie by the same name.

“Fargo,” a crime drama that came out in 1996, was a huge success and is now hailed as one of this generation’s great movies. The film was written by the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, and won much acclaim from fans and critics. The film follows heavily pregnant police officer Margie Gunderson (Frances McDormand) as she investigates a string of events. The television series pulls its source material from the film but doesn’t exactly follow its protocol.

The film and the four television seasons all fall in the same universe as there are bits and pieces that tie them all together. Each season of the “Fargo” anthology series is in different periods, taking place mainly in the northern U.S. region. The “Fargo” television series is Noah Hawley’s project and pulls up on the film’s dark tone, violence and disparate character base. All four seasons of “Fargo” have received Emmy Award nominations with the first season, anchored by Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, considered to be especially strong. Details about the upcoming fifth season have been scarce up until this week when we got a brief synopsis on what to expect.

“Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours,” the intentionally vague synopsis states.

Fans will recognize this synopsis favors the movie, in which Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), a struggling car salesman arranges the kidnapping of his own wife in order to collect a ransom from her wealthy father.

‘Fargo’ Season Five is Officially a Go for Anthology Series

Fans of “Fargo” have been waiting a while to get the official news that the series will be returning. Showrunner Noah Hawley confirmed last year that he was indeed working on the fifth season. He spoke to Vanity Fair about a number of new projects he is working on. He also says season five is likely the final season for the anthology.

“Yeah, I think so but I don’t have it (Fargo) yet. I have pieces that will have to survive,” he says. “I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one, and see how one might wrap up this anthology.”

While fans would love more details regarding the fifth “Fargo” season, there isn’t a lot to go on as of yet. We are, however, thrilled there will be another season of the highly entertaining show.