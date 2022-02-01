‘Fast and Furious’: One Star From ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Wants to Rejoin Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise has been drawing viewers in since the franchise’s initial installment was first introduced in 2001. Since then, the massively successful film series has produced multiple follow-up installments. The hit films have also spawned a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Since the premiere of the first film in the Fast & Furious franchise, we have been following some core characters. These players include Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Jordana Brewster’s Mia, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, and Tyrese Gibson’s Roman. However, with so many entries into the film series, it’s no surprise that we have also seen multiple characters come and go. Among these is 2 Fast 2 Furious star, Michael Ealy who portrays a street racer named Slap Jack in the film. A role, Ealy says, he would happily return to, should he ever get the call.

“Man, I hope so,” Michale Ealy tells Screenrant when asked about the possibility that he would return to the franchise.

“He’s probably a little bit older now,” the actor adds of the 2 Fast 2 Furious character. “Hopefully, he uses his government name at this point. I don’t know.”

Michael Ealy Is All Set to Return to The ‘Fast & Furious’ Series

But, Michael Ealy notes, he hasn’t yet received the call to return.

“You know, I haven’t gotten that call,” Ealy says.

“They’ve made a lot of them without me,” the star adds, joking that there’s one Fast & Furious star, in particular, that he blames for this.

“I blame Ludacris for this,” jokes Ealy. “I think it’s his fault I haven’t come back.”

In the second installment of the film series which was released in 2003, Michael Ealy portrays a character named Slap Jack. While Ealy’s role in the film wasn’t necessarily a major character, he still had a notable role. In the film, Ealy’s Slap Jack takes part in a street race that was organized by Ludacris’s Tej Parker.

In the famous scene, Slap Jack goes up against Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner, racing through the Miami streets. The thrilling scene ends as Slap Jack totals his vehicle, a 1993 Toyota Supra Turbo MK IV. Slap Jack returns to the screen later in the film with his repaired Toyota in a suspenseful police chase scene.

Recently, the creators behind the popular franchise have confirmed that the Fast & Furious films will be ending after the next two installments of the series. So, time may be running out for Ealy to reintroduce his character. While he wasn’t a major player in the 2 Fast 2 Furious addition to the franchise, fans did enjoy the character. Perhaps we could see a Slap Jack cameo in a future Fast & Furious film?