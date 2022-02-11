‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Provides Emotional Update on Ailing Mother

Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is giving fans a new update on his mother’s condition. The star’s mom is suffering from pneumonia. Fighting for her life in the hospital, Gibson’s mom tested positive for COVID-19, which is what brought on these breathing difficulties.

The Fast and Furious star is sharing the most recent update from doctors. They say that they have done everything they can to help Gibson’s mom. There are no other options to turn her health around. There is a great amount of emotion present in the actor’s latest post.

“The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around,” he writes. “I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn’t respond…!!”

It sounds like Tyrese Gibson is not giving up on his mother making a full recovery. Either way, he is relying on his faith to help him navigate this situation. Fans and friends are sending their love to the star in the comments section.

“Prayers staying up always my friend love yah and stay strong,” Elgin B. Lumpkin writes.

“Come on @tyrese! Speak! God can do it still! Nothing is too hard for him. Not one thing. With you. Love you!,” Aventer Gray adds.

Gibson’s Experience Filming ‘Fast and Furious’

Tyrese Gibson does not take his times filming Fast and Furious for granted. In an interview with Screen Rant, he talks about what it is like to be a part of those action-packed sequences.

“It was cool, man,” he begins. “I like action, but I love acting as well. The drama, the tension, and intensity between me and Scott Eastwood, especially in that prison scene – I don’t want to give it away. I love drama, people have no idea how challenging it is to maintain humor for The Fast and The Furious. I always got to have my energy up, doesn’t matter what timezone we’re filming in, I always got to be the humor or the life of the party. That’s very challenging, [needing] coffee, caffeine tablets, just trying to keep my energy up.”

In fact, he says that the biggest challenge of filming the movie was missing Thanksgiving.

“Filming in Canada while it was freezing and October. Also missing Thanksgiving, because their Thanksgiving is in a different month than ours, so it was like ‘Damn.’ When I booked the movie and I got there, I was like, ‘I didn’t really even think about Thanksgiving coming up.’ But everybody in America was celebrating Thanksgiving and we were on set working, so that was honestly the biggest challenge.”