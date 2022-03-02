‘Fast & Furious’: Denzel Washington Could Have Played Kurt Russell’s Character in the Franchise

Denzel Washington could have played a certain character in the Fast & Furious franchise. Any guesses as to who that character that is?

In August of 2013, a rumor went around that said Washington was offered a small part in Furious 7. But the part ended up being played by Kurt Russell. Further, Russell portrayed Mr. Nobody, who starred in three of the movie’s spinoffs. They include Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9: The Fast Saga.

Mr. Nobody participates in covert operations in the United States Government. Throughout the film, the character repeatedly enlists Dom and his team to complete his missions. We only see flashbacks of the character in F9: The Fast Saga. Now, let’s take a look at why Washington turned down the role.

Why Did Denzel Washington Turn Down the Role of Mr. Nobody?

Apparently, Denzel Washington was offered the role before Furious 7 started. But he decided to not take this role because of similarity purposes. In other words, Washington felt the role reminded him of similar roles in the past.

According to Looper, the actor simply wasn’t interested in being involved in the Fast & Furious franchise. Despite Washington not being in the film, it’ll still be a great one with Kurt Russell.

So Outsiders, be prepared for the all-new Fast & Furious movie. Because Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to be released in May of 2023.

A Recent Interview With the Fast & Furious Star

Earlier this year (January 6), Variety had an interview with Denzel Washington. Within the interview, they discussed a few of his roles like In the Heat of the Night (1967). And he was asked which film he preferred the most.

Afterward, the interviewer told him that he’s known for single teardropping movies. So, he asked, “What is your method of getting the single teardrops..?” Before he could finish, Washington chimed in with a bit of confusion. He said, “I’m known for single teardropping movies?”

Shortly after, the interviewer clarifies what he meant by this question. “When you get into character, it works so well…” So he goes on to add what sparked that single teardrop.

“My wife stands off-camera and she slaps the taste out of my mouth. Right on action,” he hysterically revealed. “Today, you actually got the real scoop.”

Then, the interviewer went on to ask who the star would rather hang with. “Would you rather hang with Herman Boone or John Q. Archibald?”

“I think I’d rather hang with Herman Boone,” he answered. “He comes off as mister nice guy, but I think he’s got a dark side I think I’d rather hangout with.”

Now, we know who Denzel Washington would hang out with. But what about you Outsiders? Let us know your ideal choice.