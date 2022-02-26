‘Fast & Furious’: One Star Begged Vin Diesel to Be in the Franchise

The moment it was released, the 2001 film The Fast and the Furious was a hit, ranking #1 in the box office, raking in millions, and amassing a long list of accolades. Nine movies and two decades later, the Fast & Furious franchise has become nothing short of a worldwide phenomenon. With its fast-paced action and compelling stories, the franchise won the admiration of fans and fellow actors alike.

One actor, in particular, however, loved the Fast & Furious films so much that they begged the star of the franchise, Vin Diesel, to be included. The eager actor is someone you probably don’t expect – Helen Mirren. Yes, Dame Helen Mirren, known for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Queen, apparently developed a taste for action films after starring in the hit 2010 action comedy Red.

In the 2017 addition to the franchise, Fate of the Furious, Helen Mirren began her role as Magdelene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw – but not before pleading for a spot in the film.

Back in 2015, Helen Mirren revealed that it was her “great ambition” to take part in the iconic franchise. After hearing this, Vin Diesel met Mirren at a party, and the Arthur star wasted no time in selling Diesel on the idea.

“I didn’t ask, I begged! I think I was at some function, and he was there, and I got introduced to him,” Mirren recalls. “And I was shameless: ‘Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.’ And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ And he did it for me. He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I’d just never done anything like that before — one of those big, big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car.”

Vin Diesel Shares Cast Additions Ahead of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Sadly, the newest addition to the Fast & Furious franchise will not include “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson. However, Vin Diesel still has a pretty incredible cast up his sleeve. In a recent video posted to Instagram, Diesel gave fans a look into the upcoming movie Fast 10, mentioning cast additions and other exciting details.

“Sending you all positivity on this incredible Sunday,” Diesel said in the Instagram post. “[The kids and I] just watched NASCAR here in L.A.. It was great seeing my boys Ice Cube and Pitbull perform. It was a real fun event, and congrats to Joey [Logano] for winning. Congrats to all you drivers for getting out there and having some fun. We’re all in that racing mindset now since we are minutes away from the start of principal photography on Fast 10. And we have great cast additions that [are] going to make this episode really, really, really exciting. Sending you all love and light and positivity. Happy creative Sunday.”

Expected to hit theaters in April 2023, Fast & Furious 10 will feature fan-favorite stars such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez. It will also include an exciting addition to the “family,” Aquaman star, Jason Momoa.