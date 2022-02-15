‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Mourns Death of Mother

Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, known for the “Fast & Furious” films, revealed that his mother Priscilla lost her battle with Covid-19.

In an emotional post, Gibson shared a video of some of their final moments together. He held her hand and reassured that for the rest of his life, everywhere he went, he would hold her hand the way she held his when he was a child. He added: “every journey this life takes me through from now on, you’re going to hold my hand, Mom, okay?”

The Fast & Furious actor also wrote a lengthy caption to accompany the video:

On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother….. Tyrese Gibson

In the comment section, both fans and friends poured out love and support for Gibson. He and Priscilla were very close. He also frequently brought her along to film premieres and award shows, including the Grammys. His famous costars and fellow musicians had nothing but kind words about Priscilla and support for Gibson.

“So so sorry about this brother,” wrote fellow actor Dwayne Johnson. “She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.” Johnson and Gibson costarred together in the Fast & Furious franchise. The two previously feuded, but buried the hatchet. Now, the duo are closer than ever, speaking on the phone almost everyday.

Kenny G Pays Tribute to Fast & Furious Star’s Mother

Perhaps the most impactful tribute to Priscilla, however, came from a surprising source. Jazz musician Kenny G played for the Fast & Furious star and his mother via Instagram.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies,” Gibson captioned the video.

“You have been used by god for many years to pull people out of some really dark places,” Gibson, while thanking Kenny G, said. “The beautiful thing about what you do is that your instrument is not stuck in a particular language. It’s not bound to English or Spanish or Japanese. Your music translates around the world. And my mother loves you. She’s laying here right now in a coma, and I know she can hear me. She is the reason I know music, she is the reason I love Jesus, and she is the reason that I know you.”

After teasing a hidden backstory as to how the two met, Gibson said: “everyone out there in the world who is depressed, who may be suicidal, who may be feeling like everything they’ve worked their whole lives for it’s all falling apart right in front of them; I am here, broken, but I have faith. And my mother is laying here in an ICU with pneumonia, Covid-19, and in a coma. Instead of keeping this moment to myself as a blessing just for my mom, I know there’s so many people around the world that are dealing with it, dealing with life… This is a moment, and I just wanted to say thank you.”

Simply put, Kenny G replied that “this is what people do for each other.”