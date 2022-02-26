‘Fast & Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Photo With Paul Walker

As “Fast & Furious 10” moves overseas to shoot, Vin Diesel shares a heartfelt throwback photo with the late Paul Walker. Diesel and Walker led the “Fast & Furious” franchise together for many years before Walker passed away in 2013. The actor was unfortunately involved in a fatal car crash on an off day when filming the 7th installment to the franchise.

9 years after his death, Walker’s co-star and friend Vin Diesel is helping to make sure his memory lives on. Diesel frequently tributes Walker on social media, sharing stories of their time together and keeping his memory alive. As the series’ 10th movie heads across the pond for shooting, Diesel took time to tribute his late friend on Instagram.

The star posted a photo with Walker, paired with a short but sweet caption. “Fast is back in London, amongst many new locations around the world for the Finale of Fast…,” DIesel revealed in the caption. “Hope to make you proud…All love, Always.”

‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Won’t Continue Forever

“Fast & Furious 10” is being filmed back-to-back with “Fast & Furious 11,” which will be the last movie for the franchise. Vin Diesel teased that the 10th installment would begin filming “soon” last month. With this post,, the actor revealed that the movie is being shot in London, England while he sends love to Walker.

Also featured in the photo is Tyrese Gibson, who has also long been a part of the “Fast & Furious” family. Gibson made his debut into the franchise with the 2nd “Fast & Furious” film, which Diesel did not appear in. The photo showcases a time shared between the three actors from long ago, but it’s clear that the memories are heavy on Vin Diesel’s mind as the franchise slowly starts to come to an end.

Despite the fact that the actor is no longer with us, Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, still exists in the “Fast & Furious” universe. Director Justin Lin once opened up in an interview about the difficulty of writing around a character that is so pivotal to the series.

Will We See Brian O’Conner On Screen Again?

“Yeah, that is a constant issue and something I always want to be very respectful of. The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe needs to be acknowledged. We’re treating F9 as the first film of the last chapter, and at some point it is something I think about and how we can really show his presence but in a respectful way,” he said.

“So it’s always ongoing. I feel like in 9 we’ve done it in a way that I feel good about, but, as we go into trying to wrap up the saga, it’s something that I will continue to always be thinking through.”

It’s possible we could see Brian in small doses in the 10th installment through body doubles and digital magic, but it’s unclear how the film will handle Brian’s character. Regardless, we can certainly count on Diesel to keep his legacy alive.