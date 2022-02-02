‘FBI’: Agents Race to Prevent NYC From Becoming an Oklahoma City

FBI devoted an hour to probably what’s in the back of every agent’s mind. Beware of trucks and the bombs they may carry.

That was Tuesday’s FBI episode in a sentence. But the hour first was about a simple package bomb and who was sending them. By episode’s end, the conversation switched to Oklahoma City. It’s safe to say Timothy McVeigh probably was the genesis behind Tuesday night. But the motivation behind the crime had nothing to do with what unfolded in OKC in 1995.

So let’s recap the 12th episode of FBI season four.

A New York City councilman, who just returned from a meeting, was seen opening a package. He cut through the tape with a pair of scissors, then boom. The blast killed the councilman. And the signature looked a lot like the bomb that killed a police inspector from two weeks before.

Now, cut to Maggie. She’s working undercover at a neighborhood bar. Colin hired her a couple of weeks before. And it seems that Colin called in a tip to the FBI about Dom, the bar owner. Dom and his friends had been talking about a bomb that killed the policeman before it happened. So now, the agents were trying to prevent another incident.

David M. Russell/CBS

Maggie served Dom and a couple of other men some drinks. She swiped a cell phone and took it out to the van for OA and another agent to analyze. But the phone had no information on it. It was almost as if someone wiped it clean, also making sure to get rid of the browsing history.

Still, Maggie needed more. She wanted Colin to serve as a diversion so that she could plant a bug inside a lamp where the guys met in secret. He did so, but not without a fuss.

But these anti-government types certainly were paranoid. Two of them noticed that the unmarked FBI van had been parked in the same space outside the bar for a number of days. “It’s sketchy as hell,” one says. OA could hear them, so he pulled his gun. However, the bug struck gold. The agents were able to pull enough info to figure out where the bombmaker lived. They found his apartment, with blueprints and a ton of bomb-making equipment. They were planning a truck bomb, but where?

Back at the bar, Dom and his buddies are starting to suspect that Colin is feeding info to the feds. Colin already had left the bar to check on his daughter. Dom takes off after him. But Maggie and OA get there, too, arresting Dom.

David M. Russell/CBS

Back at FBI headquarters, Dom refused to give the agents any information. “What I’m interested in is change,” Dom insisted. “And this is the only way I can see that happen.”

As Maggie pleads with him to save innocent people from dying, Dom accidentally provides the key clue. “You think these people are innocent? They’re the reason my sister is dead.”

A simple computer search revealed that a homeless man stabbed Dom’s sister to death. He’d been staying at a place for the homeless. It had been a church. The police inspector who was killed by the first bomb had ordered that the homeless area be a safe space. The city councilman who died sponsored the creation of the homeless program.

The agents got to the area with less than four minutes before the bomb was set to blow. But the bomb squad still was eight minutes away. Maggie got into the driver’s seat and punched the accelerator. Knowing there were enough explosives to blow up a city block, she raced to an empty area near the Hudson River. With 11 seconds remaining on the timer, she ditched the truck and sprinted away. Luckily, she got out just in time.

Why did Maggie risk her life? “If that thing had gone off, killing all those people,” she told OA, “that would’ve been on me.”