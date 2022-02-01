‘FBI’ Drops Sneak Peek for New Week of ‘New Cases’

FBI is teasing its very Maggie-centric episode for Tuesday, its last new hour before the series takes a Winter Olympics break.

New FBI Hour Focuses on Series of Bombings By Anti-Government Group

Let’s go to CBS for the FBI plot synopsis for its episode dubbed “Under Pressure”: “Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage.”

Anti-government groups are popular topics for several crime procedural shows. In fact, FBI already devoted an episode to one such group of former soldiers.

The Tuesday episode opens with a boom. And it’ll certainly get your attention. The group under investigation likes to bomb its targets.

“It’s definitely a huge episode,” FBI star Missy Peregrym told TVLine.“We try to always have some kind of stunt or crazy opening [for each hour], but… (producers) spent a lot of money to make this episode with the bombs. This was a great one.”

Peregrym, as Maggie, goes undercover as a waitress, working at a bar frequented by the domestic terrorists. Sounds simple enough, right? The work can be tedious and back-breaking, but at least taking orders isn’t as dangerous as that of an FBI agent. Yet Peregrym said she gladly gave up her waitress job back when she was 18.

“I was really nervous that I’d have to carry a bunch of stuff!” Peregrym said of her real-life waitress job. “I spilled water all over these ladies and these important papers they had brought to the restaurant.”

She added: “I got out of the restaurant industry and found another job.”

On Episode, Maggie Says Informant Wants to Do Right Thing

In a 2020 episode of FBI, Maggie offered some of her backstory. One of her informants was killed. So since then, she worries about putting someone else in danger. In Tuesday’s episode, her informant is Colin McConnell, portrayed by Christopher Redman. He hangs out at the bar and hears stuff. “He’s very uncomfortable in this position,” Peregrym said. “But he also wants to do the right thing.”

Following FBI, there also will be new episodes of International and Most Wanted. In Most Wanted, Julian McMahon is wrapping up his stint as Jess LaCroix. McMahon’s final episode with the show is scheduled for March 8. Dylan McDermott, a star of Law & Order: Organized Crime, is replacing McMahon in the cast.