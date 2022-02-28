‘FBI’: How Did the Franchise’s Ratings Fare in Return From Break?

In the case of FBI and its two spinoffs, a hiatus didn’t make the heart grow fonder.

Ratings are in for FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. All three slipped since the last time CBS ran new episodes. That was on Feb. 2, before the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. Most major network shows were placed on Olympic ice.

So let’s go the ratings. For FBI, 7.337 million tuned in to watch an episode called “Pride and Prejudice.” To jog your memory, here’s the plot tease: “When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, the team connects with the outraged imam of OA’s former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists. Also, OA must reconsider where his loyalties lie when working the case with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent bent on solving the investigation through any means necessary.”

David M. Russell/CBS

The audience for FBI was down a smidge. The last new episode drew 7.543 million.

FBI: International, which is in the middle of its first season, saw its audience decrease to 6.139 million, For a memory jog, here’s the plot summary from CBS: “One Point One Million Followers” – When a notorious American tech tycoon becomes involved in a murder in Frankfurt, the Fly Team must chase him down amid the local protesters he’s incited with his conspiracy theories on social media. Also, Jaeger relishes working in her home country, and Forrester must make a decision involving his mother’s past.”

The last new episode had an audience of 6.252 million.

Nelly Kiss ©2022 CBS

Then FBI: Most Wanted closed out FBI night on CBS. It’s audience was 5.697 million, Here’s the plot for “Overlooked”: “The team searches for a businessman wanted for murder and an embezzlement scheme. Also, Jess takes advantage of his empty nest to properly court Sarah,”

The last new episode came in at 5.909 million. This episode was the penultimate one for Julian McMahon, who plays task force leader Jess LaCroix. McMahon is leaving the series after being with its since the inception.

Mark Schafer/CBS

It’s unclear whether McMahon has a new project or how FBI: Most Wanted will send him off. We already know that Dylan McDermott, who stars on Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC, will be the new show lead. He’s already filming for the FBI spinoff.

In the final moments of Tuesday’s episode, LaCroix told girlfriend, Sarah, he was officially courting her. LaCroix bought her a new cocktail dress and they two went out dancing. Here’s the tease for “Shattered,” the McMahon finale, set for next Tuesday:

“The team pursues an abusive man on the war path to find his ex-girlfriend, who is trying to escape him for good. Also, Jess and Sarah make plans to take their dream vacation together.”

Note, all three shows return March 8.