‘FBI: International: Here’s How the Show Will Handle That Big Cliffhanger

FBI: International went on a Winter Olympics hiatus after dropping a massive cliffhanger. Here’s how they might plan to handle it:

Of course, it’s impossible to say what will happen exactly, but showrunner Derek Haas has teased how they’re planning on moving forward.

Big spoilers ahead!

In the February first episode of FBI: International called Chew Toy, we found the group successfully bust up a sex trafficking ring. The ring had ties all the way back to New York, and busting it was a huge success for them. But the episode also ended on a major cliffhanger for Forrester.

The end of the episode saw him sitting in a bar in Transnistria following the case, when none other than his mother showed up. His mom, played by Elizabeth Mitchell, is known as a traitor to the US. And who his mom is has haunted Forresters position in the FBI. He says “hey mom,” and that’s the last we see.

So clearly, fans have questions. Showrunner Derek Haas Spoke with ET after that shocking February episode.

“Elizabeth Mitchell comes in as Forrester’s mother, Angela Cassidy, whom we have been hearing about since the pilot. Is she a traitor or isn’t she? Is she loyal to the U.S. or isn’t she?” he says. It would be shocking if she was actually framed, or if her side of the story changes things for Forrester. He clearly has a frayed relationship with his mother. Could that change?

In the Next ‘FBI: International’ Episode Forrester Won’t Be Able to Trust His Mother Right Away

But Haas mentioned another good point fans should consider. It’s not exactly like he’ll be able to trust her right away.

“How can Forrester trust anything that comes out of her mouth? She disappeared for the last 15 years! … Anyway, I, like Forrester, will be very interested in what she has to say for herself,” he said. “And what she’ll be asking of him. The next episode will be a direct pickup from where we left off on tonight’s episode.”

So considering it’ll pick right back up where it left off, we’ll essentially immediately be able to see whats up, but can we trust his mother? Or is she just going to cause Forrester a world of hurt? Hopefully, the episode will spend plenty of time focusing on Forrester and his mom, because there are a LOT of questions that need answering.

Right now FBI: International as well as the rest of the series in the FBI franchise are on a Hiatus for the Winter Olympic Games. FBI: International will return to CBS on February 22nd at 10/9 central.