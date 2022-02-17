‘FBI: International’ Will See a Katrin Jaegar-Focused Episode Soon

FBI: International will soon release an episode focused on Katrin Jaegar (Christiane Paul), who hasn’t gotten much time to shine. This is exciting news for fans, who really want to know more about her.

According to TV Line, Katrin Jaegar will have more of a presence in the upcoming episode. It’s set in her homeland of Frankfort. Additionally, there’s an upcoming episode that’ll feature a lot of “action” for her.

Katrin Jaegar is a multilinguistic, whip-smart Europol Agent who works with the team. But we have almost no information about who she is or what her background is like, and she’s often out of the main action.

FBI: International, along with the other two shows in the FBI franchise, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, are on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympics. And the show left fans on a major cliffhanger.

How ‘FBI: International’ Will Handle That Massive Cliffhanger

FBI: International really smacked fans in the face with a massive cliffhanger before going on hiatus. In the February 1st episode of the series, Chew Toy, the group successfully busts a sex trafficking ring. The episode is just about to draw to a close when it cuts to a scene of Forrester (Luke Kleintank) alone in a bar in Transnistria.

And in the very last seconds, he’s treated by none other than his Mother (Elizabeth Mitchell). Forrester’s mom has been mentioned a ton in the early episodes. She’s said to have betrayed her country, and was out of Forrester’s life (on the run essentially) from when he was young.

This meeting could change everything for Forrester, and obviously, she has a lot of explaining to do. Can we Trust Her?

Here’s how FBI: International showrunner Derek Haas says the show’s going to pick back up.

“How can Forrester trust anything that comes out of her mouth? She disappeared for the last 15 years! … Anyway, I, like Forrester, will be very interested in what she has to say for herself,” he said in an ET interview “And what she’ll be asking of him. The next episode will be a direct pickup from where we left off on tonight’s episode.”

He also echoed the burning questions fans have. “Is she a traitor or isn’t she? Is she loyal to the U.S. or isn’t she?” he said.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the next FBI: International episode since the start of the month. And the show won’t come back until February 22. In the meantime, you can catch up on old episodes you missed or re-watch your favorites by streaming the show on Paramount +.