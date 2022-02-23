‘FBI: International’ Showrunner Details Challenges of Shooting All Around the World

FBI: International is an ambitious show that follows a team of special FBI agents who take cases all over the globe. But of course, filming for that is pretty tricky. In a recent interview, showrunner Derek Haas discussed how much work goes into filming in so many places internationally.

Haas has been on location four times, which is less than ideal for a showrunner. But he also has other shows to manage and lives in Los Angeles. However, there are some serious advantages to shooting abroad as well, he explained in a phone call with Variety while on location in Budapest.

“We travel around a lot. We’ve shot in the Swiss Alps, Paris, Prague. So we can usually send a crew for a couple of days, and we strategically write it so that maybe just a limited amount of our cast is in those locations at any one time,” he told Variety.

Then there are, of course, the downsides.

“It’s really easy here. It’s not like in the United States where you’ve got to go find another crew. Instead, we can just branch out for a day or two. Everything’s either a really easy flight or you can actually take the train to Prague.”

The Biggest Challenge for the ‘FBI: International’ Showrunner is Time Zones

FBI: International isn’t the only show he’s a part of. The showrunner also works on Chicago Fire. Living in Los Angeles and juggling so many time zones is a huge challenge for him. He admitted it feels like “a 24-hour production is going on.” Chicago and Budapest are 7 hours apart.

“With ‘Chicago Fire,’ you might have an idea for a new scene that is going to shoot the next day and I can just quickly email pages. In Budapest, if you have any changes, it’s 4:00 in the morning,” he explained “Those are the kinds of things that make it a little more difficult.”

But filming on Location has given FBI: International and incredibly unique appeal. So whatever the challenges are, the end result seems very worth it.

FBI: International and the other shows in the FBI series have been on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, but every show in the franchise is coming back soon.

And the next episode will pick up right where the last one left off, so you’ll get some answers after that huge cliffhanger. In case you somehow forgot, Forrester, wound up at a bar with his mother.

FBI: International returns Today, February 22nd, at 10/9 central.