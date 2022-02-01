‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Was ‘Nervous’ To Go Undercover as a Waitress

FBI actress Missy Peregrym was “nervous” for her character to go undercover as a waitress in the upcoming episode. The episode, which airs tomorrow, will be the last episode of FBI to air until after the 2022 Olympic Games. FBI and many other franchise shows are going off the air this upcoming month due to the Olympics. In its timeslot, you’ll see Celebrity Big Brother in there as counterprogramming.

In it, Maggie goes undercover as a waitress. But Peregrym’s only experience as a waitress was a job she took when she was 18. And it wasn’t necessarily a pleasant experience for her.

“I was really nervous that I’d have to carry a bunch of stuff!” she joked to TV Line in a recent interview.

Because of her last job, carrying stuff was daunting for her.

“I spilled water all over these ladies and these important papers they had brought to the restaurant. I got out of the restaurant industry and found another job,” she said.

The official episode description definitely makes it seem Maggie-centered.

“Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there; a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage,” the description reads. This one should be a bit more action-packed and lighthearted than the last one. The last one was absolutely tragic for Jubal.

This one shouldn’t be a walk in the park, however. Most FBI episodes aren’t. And considering the show is going on a pretty prolonged Hiatus, you can expect it to go out with a bang.

Here’s Who Missy Peregrym Would Want to Work With in a ‘FBI’ Franchise Crossover

The FBI franchise has had its fair share of crossover events. FBI has spawned two shows, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Peregrym discussed which of the actors from those shows she’d most like to work with. Peregrym seems to think two of the actresses from FBI: Most Wanted would make great scene partners.

“I’d love to work with Roxy [Sternberg] and Keisha [Castle-Hughes],” she said.

Of course, she’d also love to work with people from FBI: International. But considering they often film abroad, that’s a lot harder to work out logistically.

“There’s no way I’m ever getting to Hungary [where FBI: International films],” she said. “But it is possible that I could work with those women. And I think we’d have a blast, especially now that we’re all mothers.”

If you want to catch tomorrow’s episode of FBI, tune in to CBS tomorrow at 8/7 Central. There’s no official date yet on when the show will return, but you can expect it back sometime after the end of the Olympic Games.