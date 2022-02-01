‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Previews Explosive Final Episode Before Olympics Break

FBI actress Missy Peregrym recently previewed the upcoming explosive final episode before the Winter Olympic break. The show, and the other two shows in the franchise, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International, are going on a hiatus for the majority of February because of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. And the upcoming episode is saying goodbye with a bang, apparently.

It’ll be a very Maggie-focused episode if the description is anything to go by. And fans are excited to see an episode that puts her front and center

“Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there; a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage,” the description reads.

Maggie Actress Missy Peregrym sat down with TV Line to talk about the upcoming episode and what it was like to play a character undercover.

“It’s definitely a huge episode. We try to always have some kind of stunt or crazy opening [to each episode], but… [they] spent a lot of money to make this episode with the bombs. This was a great one,” she said.

So this is going to not only be an episode that sees Maggie go undercover but it’s a high-budget episode that’ll see plenty of action. And Peregrym is excited for the part she gets to play.

“Basically I’m a waitress in this bar, trying to get information from these people who are gathering there,” Peregrym explained. “And things naturally go sideways!”

The ‘FBI’ Actress Was Nervous to Go Undercover as a Waitress

While playing a character going undercover it’s challenging on its own, Peregrym admitted that wasn’t her only fear going into this episode. Apparently, she used to be a waitress, and she wasn’t the best at it. She had the job when she was 18, and it was her only experience with waitressing.

“I was really nervous that I’d have to carry a bunch of stuff!” she said. Because at her old job, she “spilled water all over these ladies and these important papers they had brought to the restaurant. I got out of the restaurant industry and found another job.”

But from what it sounds like, Maggie has a lot more worries in the episode than spilling on some important documents.

If you want to catch the next episode of FBI, it’ll air tomorrow on CBS at 8/7 central. And you can stick around for the next hours after to catch FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. There’s no official return date for the franchise, but the shows will be back with new episodes after the Olympics.

In the meantime, you can watch old episodes by streaming the show on Paramount +.