‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Previews Tonight’s ‘Really Big Throwback’ Episode

FBI is about to air its final episode before going on a break for the Winter Olympics, and Maggie actress Missy Peregrym says it’ll be a “big throwback” episode. The episode is set to premiere tonight at 8/7 central on CBS and will be followed by the other two shows in the franchise.

The upcoming FBI episode will find Maggie going undercover. The description, however, doesn’t exactly feel like it’ll be a throwback episode.

“Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there; a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage,” it reads.

So, where does the throwback element come in?

“It’s a really big throwback,” The FBI actress told Entertainment Tonight. “When I came back [to FBI] from maternity leave, the storyline was originally that I went undercover, I come back and I have lost my informant and I blame myself that she had died. Being back undercover really brought that up for me. So you see that happen, where I’m really concerned about things going sideways because I feel this heavy burden to make sure that nobody gets hurt for helping us.”

Peregrym Loves Playing Maggie On ‘FBI’

Not only do fans like Maggie, but Peregrym loves playing her. In the ET interview, she talked about how Maggie is a joy to play on FBI because she really cares about others. She carries a lot of guilt. And she feels the weight of her mistakes for a long time after she makes them. So tonight’s episode, which will bring up a lot of old memories for Maggie, should give us a lot of that side of her.

“She really cares about people,” Peregym said. “It’s one of the things I really love about Maggie. She doesn’t just do anything and everything to get the win.”

But Maggie is flawed. This compassion can sometimes cloud her judgment or make her job harder for her. She often makes emotionally charged decisions and has a hard time keeping her personal struggles out of her professional life. Peregrym loves that complexity in her because it makes her all the more real to herself and the audience.

Tonight’s FBI episode will find her facing some old demons in a very important case. Tonight’s episode is also allegedly a pretty big-budget episode that’ll see plenty of action. And with the focus on a character like Maggie combined with tons of action, it seems like a perfect way to say goodbye to fans for a month or so.

We don’t yet know when FBI will return, but its safe to say it’ll be after the Olympics. In the meantime, you can stream FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International on Paramount +.