‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Reveals Her Thoughts on Dylan McDermott Joining ‘Most Wanted’

If you have an actor come over to a series in the FBI franchise like Dylan McDermott, then it’s going to get a reaction from a show’s star.

Actress Missy Peregrym, who plays Special Agent Maggie Bell on FBI, which is part of Dick Wolf’s Tuesday night franchise shows on CBS, talked to Entertainment Tonight. She directed her attention toward McDermott, who will be joining FBI: Most Wanted later this spring.

Of course, McDermott fans know that he’s been raising a ruckus on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Richard Wheatley. He’s been one of the series bad guys going up against Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

‘FBI’ Franchise Star Opens Arms In Welcoming McDermott To CBS Series

McDermott joins up as Julian McMahon, who played Jess LaCroix, is leaving. Peregrym admits that she did not know how the cast moves took place. But the actress is quite ready and enthusiastic to welcome the veteran actor into the FBI franchise world.

“He definitely knows the world,” Peregrym says. “I just think it’ll be really interesting to see where they take it. I’m sure we’ll be doing a crossover, and I’m looking forward to being able to work with him and work with the rest of the team because that really does change the dynamic.”

The FBI franchise star also says, “When you bring somebody new in, it can change the show. Again, I don’t really know what their plans are for that, but I’m sure it’ll be entertaining — and it’s always fun to be able to cross over.”

Recent Episode Featured Peregrym’s Character Going Undercover As Waitress

We all know that acting can be quite a treacherous business. Sometimes, though, you get to blend a little bit of real-life experience into a character.

This happened in a recent FBI episode. See, Maggie Bell, Peregrym’s character, goes undercover as a waitress. Sounds like a cinch for an actress to do, right? Everyone has been a waitress or waiter in the lead-up to a successful career. Well, it seems like the actress’ lone experience in the field was a job she took at 18. It was not cool, either.

“I was really nervous that I’d have to carry a bunch of stuff!” Peregrym tells TV Line in a recent interview. Because of her last job, carrying stuff was daunting for her. “I spilled water all over these ladies and these important papers they had brought to the restaurant. I got out of the restaurant industry and found another job,” she said. Peregrym sure did and it’s called acting.

What was this episode about, though? Here is part of a synopsis for review: “Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there.”