‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Reveals What She Loves About Maggie

Missy Peregrym may star as a badass special agent on FBI, but she loves the character for her softer side.

For four years, the actress has been playing Maggie Bell in the franchise. Maggie is a brilliant agent from a multigenerational law enforcement family with a lot of promise in the field. But she has a hard time keeping her personal baggage out of her professional life.

However, the struggle only makes Maggie Bell more realistic. And it even makes her a kinder person, which is one of the reasons that Peregrym loves the character so much.

“She really cares about people,” Peregym told ET this week. “It’s one of the things I really love about Maggie, that she doesn’t just do anything and everything to get the win.”

Maggie’s compassion also makes her job more complicated. In turn, that makes her a more interesting character. And because the agent works from the heart, she “carries” mistakes with her for “a long time.”

But Missy Peregyrm loves all the layers.

” It’s more fun for me to play as well,” she continued. “It’s more stuff for character, that I can have these conversations with O.A. (played by Zeeko Zaki). And he can see that. We do this a lot where we’re not sure if the other person is in a good place to make a decision. Or if they’re too affected by something because it brings up the trauma of what they’ve experienced. But it’s also the reality of how human beings work.”

Missy Peregrym Was ‘Nervous’ To Go Undercover as a Waitress in the Upcoming ‘FBI’ Episode

This week’s FBI episode triggered some unresolved trauma for Missy Peregrym. But don’t worry, it’s not as serious as it sounds.

In the episode, Maggie works undercover in a bar to investigate an anarchist group that frequently visits.

“Basically, I’m a waitress in this bar, trying to get information from these people who are gathering there,” Peregrym explained to TV Line. “And things naturally go sideways!”

“I was really nervous that I’d have to carry a bunch of stuff!” she joked.

When the actress was 18, she worked as a waitress for a short time in real life. And the experience was disastrous. Because when she did it for a living, she had butterfingers.

“I spilled water all over these ladies and these important papers they had brought to the restaurant,” Peregym admitted. ” I got out of the restaurant industry and found another job.”

Luckily for Peregym and us, she left the serving industry and found a place in Hollywood. So maybe the embarrassing moment was for the best.

Catch the episode tonight (Feb.1st) on CBS at 8/7 pm CT.