‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Alum Kellan Lutz Expecting Second Baby With Wife Brittany

Kellan Lutz is expecting his second baby with his wife, Brittany, and the former “FBI: Most Wanted” star couldn’t be happier.

Entertainment Tonight reported on the announcement.

The star, who also played Emmett Cullen in “The Twilight Saga” film series, took to Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement. He shared a compilation video of the big news. Brittany Lutz filmed her husband as he got the happy news in a text. She sat on the couch beside him and got a big hug right afterward.

In another part of the clip, Ashtyn wore a “Big Sister” T-shirt as she posed with her parents.

In its third season, Lutz’s CBS show will return after the Super Bowl on Feb. 22. The couple had their first child, Ashtyn, last year. They married in 2017.

Lutz told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that he’s “always had a father’s heart.” The star talked about coming from a divorced family and said he “never felt complete really.” He also said he wanted a big family and was looking forward” to teaching my children the stuff that I learned not to do.”

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Cast Shakeup Coming

First, it was Lutz leaving the show at the beginning of the season. His Kenny “Ken” Crosby had been with the show from the start.

Now, Jesse LaCroix is on the move.

With star Julian McMahon’s final episodes coming before his March 8 show departure, fans are getting excited about the incoming star Dylan McDermott. Deadline reported that McMahon’s exit had been in the works for months.

According to Deadline, McDermott will make his show debut in April. There are no details yet about the role, but the star called himself “the new sheriff in town” in a recent Instagram post.

McDermott has had a great time playing bad guy Richard Wheatley on Season 1 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

McDermott’s character worked out so well for the show that “FBI: Most Wanted” show creator Dick Wolf got him to come back for eight episodes of Season 2. Reports said the star’s deal was one of the most lucrative guest-star deals among the networks.

Deadline also reported that McDermott’s Wheatley character would wind down in the show plot as he moves over to the CBS show. The show is a Top 10 drama averaging 8.8 million viewers a week.

FBI: Most Wanted Co-Star Welcoming To McDermott

Show co-star Missy Peregrym admitted she didn’t know how McMahon’s transition would happen, but she’s ready to work with veteran actor McDermott.

“He definitely knows the world,” Peregrym said. “I just think it’ll be really interesting to see where they take it. I’m sure we’ll be doing a crossover, and I’m looking forward to being able to work with him and work with the rest of the team because that really does change the dynamic.”

Peregrym, a longtime actress herself, said the show will definitely be “entertaining.”