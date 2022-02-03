‘FBI: Most Wanted’: How the Show Will Handle Transition Between Stars

There are going to be some changes happening on FBI: Most Wanted as Dylan McDermott joins it while Julian McMahon leaves. How will it go down?

The popular CBS drama will have to make room for the switch. McDermott, who has been playing bad-guy Richard Wheatley over on Law & Order: Organized Crime, is due to be on the new show at some point. We get some ideas about how this will happen thanks to an article from CinemaBlend.

McMahon has been playing Agent Jess LaCroix on the show. He is due to have his final episode on March 8 on CBS. There is one more new episode planned before McMahon’s final one on FBI: Most Wanted. So, when will McDermott appear? It looks like right now that will be in Episode 17 this season.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Has To Take Care of Leadership Vaccum Before McDermott Appears

Of course, the Law & Order storyline over on NBC will have to reach some conclusion, too. Dick Wolf, though, will not lose McDermott. The actor will just move on over to the news show and new network.

But that will not be the only adjustment talking place. Actress Roxy Sternberg, who plays Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, is pregnant and might be taking some time off. Nothing is sure there. But if she steps away, there are some issues around who will be in that leading role between the two episodes. After McMahon leaves, Episodes 16 and 17 will be airing without a leader.

Kristin Gaines, played by Alexa Davalos on FBI: Most Wanted, seemed like a leader’s candidate. But it looks like that will not happen.

Episodic Show Has A Tendency To Just Feature Cases In Storyline Over Characters

This show does focus on cases over characters. Since this happens, there might be a way to get others involved for the time being. Just until McDermott shows up and, no, we don’t have a name for his character. We could say that it’s likely not going to have any connection with LaCroix.

What might work for FBI: Most Wanted is to have two separate characters in the spotlight for the two episodes without a leader. This frees up other team members to do their work in the background.

Remember, though, that this is an episodic, procedural show which focuses on cases more than characters. McDermott is one of the most recognized faces on television. His interactions with Chris Meloni have made that show worth watching. Just another interesting twist in the world of Dick Wolf, who oversees both FBI and Law & Order franchises.

Getting an actor like him to fill an immediate need is a solid “get” for the CBS drama.