‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon Shares Reasons He Loved Filming New Episode

There are some episodes that actors take part in and remember a lot. For FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon, the latest episode is one.

McMahon, who plays Special Agent Jess LaCroix on the CBS drama, took to Instagram for some thoughts about it. He shared a series of pictures from the episode, too. Here’s one of them below.

In another post, he writes, “Another reason I enjoyed shooting this episode was that Jess and Hana got to spend some quality time together. And I truly love working with this wonderful, talented, and beautiful human being, Keisha. What a gift!!” Keisha is Keisha Castle-Hughes, who plays Hana Gibson. Some photos show McMahon with Yellowstone star Jen Landon playing Sarah Allen.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Happy To Let Viewers See ‘Different Side of Jess’

Then again, the FBI: Most Wanted star offers up a third post. He writes: “And!! We get to see a completely different side of Jess!! So, that’s always fun!!”

Fans of the show are very aware that McMahon will be leaving soon. The word already has been spread to the world through media reports. Jess LaCroix will no longer be on duty, as far as we know. Showrunners have been working with the actor on how to approach his departure.

But the FBI franchise will be in good hands on this show. Dick Wolf, who oversees it, managed to get Dylan McDermott to come on over from NBC. If you didn’t know, then McDermott has been playing bad-guy Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime. He’s going to be leaving that show and coming on over to CBS.

Dylan McDermott Getting Ready To Come On Over And Take McMahon’s Spot

Could McDermott play both characters at the same time? Hey man, anything is possible in the world of Wolf. But we’d think that the actor would just want to be on one show at a time. Still, we will have to just stay tuned to the fallout. But he is definitely coming over to FBI: Most Wanted.

This will happen before this season ends, too. Some people are noticeably sad to see McMahon leave the series. What will he be doing after he leaves? As far as work goes, we will have to wait and see. The actor will be looking to spend some time with his family as well.

The TV series on CBS has some strong franchise shows FBI and International on Tuesday nights. Wolf has three franchise nights on primetime television. They are FBI on Tuesday nights on CBS, One Chicago shows on NBC on Wednesday nights, and Law & Order shows on Thursday nights.