‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon Shares Sneak Peek of Tomorrow’s New Episode

Yes, the episodes of FBI: Most Wanted featuring Julian McMahon are dwindling. But the actor did share a sneak peek into a new episode.

McMahon, who will be leaving his role of Jess LaCroix, posted a little look-see into Tuesday night’s show. It will be a new one since it has been on hiatus from new ones because of the Winter Olympics. Let’s take a look at what he shared on Instagram.

‘FBI: Most Wabted’ Actor Leaves But Makes Room For Dylan McDermott

Oh my, that is a good-sized clip from FBI: Most Wanted. McMahon will be leaving at some point this season and another familiar TV face will be joining the show. In case you did not hear, then Dylan McDermott, who has been on Law & Order: Organized Crime, will take on a new role.

There will not be another actor filling in the LaCroix role. It is not suspected that McMahon will return to the show once he leaves, but that’s nothing for sure. In the world of procedural TV dramas, anything is possible.

It will be a sure-fire plus to have an actor like McDermott come on over. He will stay in the franchise world of Dick Wolf, just moving addresses from Law & Order to FBI. Tuesday night is FBI night on CBS with the original show and International also popping up.

Fans Expressed Joy Over New Episode, Sadness About Future Departure

Some fans responded to McMahon’s post with a bevy of comments for the FBI: Most Wanted star. One writes: “Can’t wait to watch”. Another says: “Yay finally!” Then this one says something many of them are writing: “You need to stay on the show. Why would you leave?? Come back and stay”. This sentimental comment also adds a touch: “I thought you would never post again. Don’t forget your devoted fans, no matter what you do”.

Well, leaving a show like this and fans that love him probably is not easy to do for McMahon. So, how will the show write him off? We don’t know. But it probably would be a good idea to have it set up some episodes following his departure. That way, McDermott’s character has something to do with the show. McMahon happened to offer up a statement about leaving.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”