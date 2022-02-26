‘FBI: Most Wanted’: New Pics From Julian McMahon’s Last Episode Raise Major Questions

We already know that Julian McMahon will be leaving FBI: Most Wanted. His last episode airs on March 8 and some pictures are out.

See, CBS might have shared some photos of it in advance. They are part of this article from TV Insider.

Now will Jess LaCroix, McMahon’s character, never come back again? We cannot say that for sure. You know how procedural dramas roll.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Episode Sees Jess Spend Time With Sarah

But this FBI: Most Wanted episode is titled Shattered. Jess and his girlfriend Sarah, played by Yellowstone star Jen Landon, are making plans. They are looking for their dream vacation together.

All of this happens as Jess tries to court Sarah. With his daughter Tali at boarding school, they can now have date nights and a new chapter. Hana Gibson, played by Keisha Castle-Hughes, revealed her parents did with the kids gone. Is this part of the plan around Jess leaving?

Well, it is possible. Now, for the case itself. The team pursues an abusive man looking to find his ex-girlfriend. She is trying to get rid of him for good on FBI: Most Wanted.

Dylan McDermott Plans To Take Over In Leading Role

Ironically, we should say that once McMahon leaves, there will be a solid name actor filling in that spot. Yes, you may have heard that on FBI: Most Wanted, Dylan McDermott is going to join the CBS drama.

Additionally, this announcement soon came along after McMahon announced his departure. We do know that he will be introduced as a new character rather than replacing McMahon’s character. McDermott’s first appearance as the main character on FBI: Most Wanted will be in April.

But it’s certainly not his first time playing a significant role in Dick Wolf’s universe. Many people know that McDermott has been camping out as Richard Wheatley over on Law and Order: Organized Crime. He has been causing a lot of problems for his real-life buddy, Chris Meloni.

Don’t think that McDermott doesn’t know what type of impact his character on Law & Order: Organized Crime has had on the fans watching. He talked about it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Sometimes these characters come along and they just take over… and you get out of the way,” McDermott said. “So, there’s something about this character that’s just so fulfilling for me. And then, of course, the audience is responding because you’re so into it. It’s infectious.”

Why does Law & Order as a franchise keep doing so good? McDermott talked about it in another interview with Parade.

“I think that it’s an old friend,” he said. “There’s something about the ability to turn on Law & Order anywhere in the world and know what you’re going to get.”