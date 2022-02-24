‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Jen Landon Says No One Makes Her Grin Like Costar Julian McMahon

FBI: Most Wanted actress Jen Landon says that nobody makes her grin like her co-star, Julian McMahon. McMahon is leaving the hit series. Landon plays Sarah Allen on the FBI spinoff. She’s been on the show since last year but has made a huge impression on Julian McMahon’s character, Jess LaCroix.

“Can’t wait to catch last nights episode of #fbimostwanted. This scene was so much fun to shoot and no one makes me grin quite like @julianmcmahonofficial,” she wrote.

Now that Julian McMahon is leaving FBI: Most Wanted, fans are wondering if they’ll have to say goodbye to Jen Landon as well. Honestly? It wouldn’t be surprising if Jess LaCroix’s send-off involved him moving away with Sarah.

McMahon Shocked ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Fans When He Announced His Departure from The Series

It feels like FBI: Most Wanted is just getting started, but it’s already losing major cast members. And, of course, the biggest departure of all came with McMahon’s shocking announcement that he was leaving the franchise earlier this year.

The episode that’ll write Jess LaCroix out for good will air later this month.

Here’s what he had to say.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline in January. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list,” he continued. “I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future.”

McMahon was sure to thank the producers and crew that made his work on FBI: Most Wanted possible.

Once McMahon leaves, Dylan McDermott, whose currently playing Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime, will step in in his place.

We don’t know how this transition will happen, or how McDermott’s character is going to mesh with everyone on the team. McDermot is fantastic in any role he’s in, though, so fans are probably in for quite the treat with him on board.

The next episode of FBI: International will be Julian McMahon’s final episode that the team apparently worked on for months. Hopefully, it’ll bring fans the closure they need to be able to say goodbye to Jess. You’ll also have to wait two weeks. It will air on March 8th at 9/8 Central on CBS.