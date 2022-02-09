‘FBI: Most Wanted’: What Can We Expect With Julian McMahon’s Exit?

As soon as the Olympics leave the air, it’ll be time for FBI: Most Wanted to start its goodbye to Jess LaCroix.

Julian McMahon has two episodes remaining as head of the FBI: Most Wanted fugitive task force. Then it’ll be time for a new guy in charge, with Dylan McDermott joining the CBS and Dick Wolf crime drama.

After the Olympics finish, Feb. 20, FBI: Most Wanted returns Feb. 22 with an episode called “Overlooked.” The summary from CBS of the episode: “The team searches for a fugitive businessman wanted for murder in an embezzlement scheme. Meanwhile, Jess takes his empty nest as an opportunity to properly court Sarah.”

Fans know that Tali, Jess’ young daughter, is off at a Canadian boarding school, which is located near her maternal grandparents. So that leaves Jess and his girlfriend, Sarah, home alone. And from some black and white preview photos, we see that Jess definitely courts Sarah in a very elegant way. The two are wearing fancy evening attire. And they’re dancing. It’s definitely a fancy date of some sort. However, CBS hasn’t provided many details.

Then the following week, McMahon leaves FBI: Most Wanted.

Mark Schafer/CBS

Maybe LaCroix’s Exit from FBI: Most Wanted Won’t Be Seamless

Last month, McMahon surprised most everyone when he announced he was departing the show before it finishes its third season.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said.

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.” McMahon filmed his final episode in late January, It’s tentatively set for March 8.

Obviously, getting his relationship right with Sarah would be one way for Jess to transition to another phase in his life.

TV Line added some details to how Jess leaves the show. In a Q & A earlier this week, a fan of the show asked about McMahon. Here was the answer: “If rumors about the abrupt manner with which the CBS procedural will be writing out McMahon’s Jess LaCroix prove to be true, I doubt fans will agree with the actor’s assessment that his character departs in “seamless” fashion.

McMahon is the second major cast member to leave this season. Kellan Lutz, who portrayed agent Kenny Crosby, exited the drama in the FBI: Most Wanted season three premiere. Lutz was wounded in action. The show wrote him off by sending him home to Oklahoma to recuperate at his parents’ home.

McDermott, who stars as Richard Wheatley in Law & Order: Organized Crime, will join FBI: Most Wanted after McMahon’s departure. He’s already started filming with his new show. And he’s wrapping up his story arc as the charming, but evil Wheatley on Organized Crime. Wolf also produces Organized Crime. But that season is divided into three, eight-episode story arcs. The Wheatley arc restarted in December.