‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Why There Won’t Be a New Episode Next Week

Like most TV programming during the 2022 Winter Olympics, “FBI: Most Wanted” took a major hiatus this past month.

Many networks didn’t want to compete with the Olympics for viewership. So, they paused on new episodes and ran reruns in these shows’ place. This past week, some shows returned with new episodes, including “FBI: Most Wanted.”

But fans will be disappointed to hear that a new episode won’t air next week. The President’s State of the Union Address will be airing on most major networks, including CBS. So while the flagship show will run at its normal 8 p.m. slot, neither spin-off show will run afterward.

Like Matt & Jess Carter says, that’ll be pretty disappointing for “FBI: Most Wanted” fans. Many people already had to wait several weeks for a new episode, and then as soon one drops, fans have to wait again. Per the CBS listings, Season 3 Episode 14, titled “Shattered,” will officially air on Tuesday, March 8.

And that’ll also be the last episode that star Julian McMahon will star in as team lead Jess LaCroix.

Julian McMahon Annoucnes He’s Leaving ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Julian McMahon’s exit from “FBI: Most Wanted” came as an abrupt shock to fans. He’s led the series from the beginning as Jess LaCroix, and now he’ll be replaced with “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Dylan McDermott.

McMahon told Deadline that the next episode, airing on March 8, will in fact be his last episode this season.

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told the outlet. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

That “seamless” way could be any number of things. LaCroix might retire, become injured and need recovery, or even (gulp) get killed off. But it sounds like McDermott will come in to replace him as the team lead, rather than a current character stepping into the role.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” the “FBI: Most Wanted” star added. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

It’s hard to believe that two weeks from now will be the last time we see McMahon on the “FBI” spin-off show. But we wish him all the best.