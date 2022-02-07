‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Announced Pregnancy in the Most Adorable Way Possible

Less than two years after she and her husband Tom Oakley welcomed their first child, Otis, FBI star Missy Peregrym announced that she is pregnant with her second child in the most adorable way possible.

In a post on her Instagram account, the FBI actress shares a video of her and Otis, with her nearly two-year-old tapping on her baby bump. “My best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement,” Peregrym wrote. “Come on, I don’ have time for that. What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new baby this summer, blah, blah, blah. #ripsleep.”

The FBI star married Oakley at the end of 2018. They welcomed their adorable son, Otis, in March 2020. According to People, they were married in Los Angeles. “It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” a source close to the couple stated. “Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter.”

‘FBI’ Actress Missy Peregrym Spoke About Being Isolated During the First Year of Motherhood

During an April 2021 interview with People, FBI star Missy Peregrym opened up about her experience of being a new mom during the global health crisis. “Any first-time mom going through this, I have a lot of empathy for. Because it’s always scary and you have no idea what you’re doing. And then to not have the regular support… they usually would be able to get together with other moms. With other children.”

The FBI castmate also said she has a lot of “space” in her heart for other new mothers. “When I see them in the street, I’m like, ‘How are you doing?’”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the chaos that came with it, the FBI actress said she enjoyed the time at home with her little family. “Six months with Otis was a huge blessing. I hand FOMO – no one was doing anything!”

Along with talking about motherhood, Peregrym spoke about her acting career throughout the years. While talking about working with Jeff Bridges in the film Stick It, she stated, “I didn’t go to school for acting; I was really nervous to work with [Bridges]. I was so afraid that I was going to ruin his career for being a part of this movie that I felt a lot of pressure for this thing to work and I know that everybody was kind of taking a gamble on me, hiring me. Because I hadn’t done a lot.”

In regards to what roles she’s really into, the FBI star added, “I like roles where I get to do stunts and be athletic, so I’m playing the vulnerability every woman has and also the ability to handle crazy situations.”