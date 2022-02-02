‘FBI’: Wolf Entertainment Explains the Process Behind Maggie’s Wild Stunt

The FBI ending Tuesday night sizzled, as Maggie sprinted away from a truck as if she was running for an Olympic medal.

Then the truck blew up, just as Maggie got a safe enough distance away.

That wasn’t the original plan, says Wolf Entertainment, which produces FBI and its spinoffs International and Most Wanted. The Wolf social media account posted a clip from Tuesday’s episode, which was called Under Pressure. And they offered a behind-the-scenes view of the first plan.

“Originally, we planned to have Maggie jump out of the vehicle as it was moving and it would eventually turn into a rolling explosion that stopped right before it hit the water,” the tweet said. “For safety, we pivoted to having Maggie put the vehicle in park and run as fast as she could! FBI CBS.

Take a look at the fantastic ending. Then stay with us for the setup.

Maggie (Missy Peregrym) was working undercover as Under Pressure opened. Earlier, the FBI received a tip from Colin, the bar manager. He’d overheard Dom, the bar owner, talking about a package bomb that killed a police inspector. Dom and his friends seemed to know more than they should. Turns out, they were angry, big anti-government types.

So Maggie worked as a waitress, as OA and other agents manned an unmarked FBI van outside the bar. This was Maggie’s first undercover assignment in two years. The last time she did so, her informant was killed. Maggie still feels deep guilt over the woman’s death.

Meanwhile, a package bomb killed a city councilman. But the blast happened with the men still at the bar.

FBI Agents Worried About Another Oklahoma City Bombing

Collectively, the anti-government group was both clever and paranoid. They were suspicious of the van outside since it had been parked there for a week. OA was armed and ready to shoot if they broke in. The men also figured out that Maggie planted a bug in their restaurant meeting room. But that was not before the FBI picked up some key details and raided an apartment building. They found blueprints and bomb-making material. The group no longer was making package bombs. This looked like more than enough for a truck bomb, the kind that went off in Oklahoma City in 1995.

Back at the bar, Dom and his buddies figured out that Colin probably was giving info to the feds. So Dom went to confront Colin at his home. But Maggie and Dom got there in time to save Colin. Presumably, the other two men in the group were parking the truck bomb. But where?

Dom refused to give the FBI any information. When Maggie told him innocent people would die, Dom told her there were no innocents. They killed his sister. A computer search revealed that a homeless man stabbed his sister to death. The agents then figured out the motivation of the first two bombs. The police inspector ordered that the homeless shelter be considered a safe space. And the city councilman sponsored the shelter.

When the agents arrived at the homeless shelter, they found the other two men. But no one knew how to disable the bomb. Maggie jumped in the truck and drove it to an empty area near the river. She jumped out with 11 seconds left on the timer, then sprinted away.