‘FBI’: Wolf Entertainment Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Big Explosion’

Big explosions do happen on TV shows. For instance, there was one on Tuesday night’s episode of FBI. How did it all happen?

Thankfully, we get a behind-the-scenes view of it. The fine people at Wolf Entertainment decided to share an alternative view for fans to see. In this post on Twitter, the franchise-making company shows off and tries to explain a little about how this all happens.

It's not so easy to execute a big explosion like the one in tonight's #FBICBS. Our SPFX team Our SPFX team spent 6 days preparing for this sequence and used a combination of air cannons, compressors, rubber glass, nitrogen, a cannon ignition, dust, and debris! #TheFBIs pic.twitter.com/Qj5iLVy0rJ — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) February 2, 2022

If you didn’t see this episode on Tuesday night, then just think about other explosions from TV shows. Heck, even go into some movies that you have watched.

This type of technology and camera work is used in Hollywood. When we see these explosions, they make some of us go “ooh” and “ahh.” Listen closely enough to the above video and you can hear some audible responses.

Sure, we like to see explosive scenes, too. But they do take time, planning, and carefully-manned places to catch them on camera. FBI is part of a Tuesday night franchise run by Dick Wolf and his team for CBS.

Other shows in the franchise are International and Most Wanted. You might not be able to see new episodes for a while as they will be going on hiatus. In case you have been living under a rock, the Winter Olympics start this week and are causing schedule changes. This is not only with CBS but other networks, too, especially with NBC as the host network of the Winter Games.

You can see if there are some reruns showing on cable television, though. The franchise is just another of the successful litany of shows from the creative mind of Wolf and his company.

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Has Ideas On Who She Would Like To Have in Crossover

Missy Peregrym is just one of the stars from FBI and makes herself part of the cast. She plays Special Agent Maggie Bell on the procedural drama.

Still, there are opportunities to have a crossover episode with other franchise shows. We do wonder who she would like to have one with on TV?

TV Line asked Peregrym about this. The actress made it clear that she wants to do another one. In fact, she wants two particular actors part of it and they are on FBI: Most Wanted.

“I’d love to work with Roxy [Sternberg] and Keisha [Castle-Hughes],” Peregrym says. The actress is OK about having Sternberg and Castle-Hughes part of it. “There’s no way I’m ever getting to Hungary [where FBI: International films]. But it is possible that I could work with those women. And I think we’d have a blast, especially now that we’re all mothers.”

This definitely is something to be on the lookout for when the shows come back and start up again. Of course, we mean that new episodes will air after the Olympics.