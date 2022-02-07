‘Fight Club’ Original Ending Restored in China After Streaming Company Sparked Outrage

Two weeks ago, a story about China censoring director David Fincher’s classic 1999 film Fight Club went viral. Most of the movie based on author Chuck Palahniuk’s book was left the same, but viewers in China got a whole different ending. Following recent backlash though, the ending has been restored.

Actors Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter starred in the hit movie that’s now more than two decades old. Considering you’ve had more than 20 years to watch it, we’re going to ignore any spoiler warnings. You really should have seen it by now anyway, it’s well worth the watch.

Norton’s character has an imaginary alter ego named Tyler Durden (Pitt). What viewers think is a struggle between the two men throughout the film is actually Norton’s own inner dialogue with himself. The complex character eventually kills off Tyler at the end of the movie. Norton and Carter then watch from a high-rise as buildings explode across the city’s skyline.

China has a strict policy that all criminals in movies must be punished in the film. Since criminals pay for their crimes, societal harmony is restored. That’s why Tencent Video altered the ending of Fight Club before it finally aired in the country in recent weeks.

For years, fans in China could only watch illegal streams of the 1999 film. However, in January, a legal albeit altered version of the movie hit streaming service Tencent Video. The company completely removed the ending scene. Instead, a black screen and a message to viewers replaced the original ending.

FIGHT CLUB’s ending for the Chinese release (on Tencent Video) was changed to this and now I’m waiting for someone to fanfic a sequel based on this censored ending. pic.twitter.com/zYB0bY3Dlp — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 24, 2022

Tencent Backtracks and Restores ‘Fight Club’ Ending

Many moviegoers in China took to social media to voice their displeasure with the altered version of Fight Club. As the outcry began to increase, Tencent took notice and decided to restore most of the original footage.

On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that the Chinese streaming service removed most of their edits. The complete original ending to Fight Club, including the exploding buildings, is now viewable in its entirety in the country. In fact, Tencent restored 11 out of the 12 minutes it cut from the 137-minute film. The only portion still missing is a short sex scene between Pitt and Carter’s characters.

Ironically, author Chuck Palahniuk opened up about the censored ending. He shared that China’s alternate ending is actually closer to his book than the way Fincher’s movie ends.

China has a long history of censoring popular Hollywood films. For example, the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, released in China in 2019. Yet theaters and streaming services cut all mentions of the iconic Queen frontman’s homosexuality from the Oscar-winning movie. This is a rare case that China listened to the Fight Club backlash and adjusted the film’s edits accordingly.