Film Studio Planned to be Launched Into Space in 2024

Filmmaking has come a long way over the years. From silent pictures to black-and-white movies to alarmingly unrealistic action scenes to alarmingly all-too-real special effects, there’s been quite the evolution.

In many ways, making a film can feel like an out-of-this-world experience. The future of space just took a whole new direction.

Now, it may just be actually out of this world. There’s the opportunity for actual space scenes to take place right in the heart of outer space itself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Space Entertainment Enterprise is currently planning on launching a TV and film studio in space. The current timeline is looking at a launch in late 2024.

In addition to films and TV, the SEE is also going to have a sports arena and a streaming content studio. This is the same company that happens to be producing the upcoming space movie that will star Tom Cruise and Doug Liman. This movie is being filmed in outer space.

Planning for the Space Entertainment Station

The plan is to attach to the Axiom Station, which is a commercial space station. It will attach to the current International Space Station before eventually getting to orbit all on its own.

This new addition to outerspace in 2024 is going to change the way in which we see the entertainment world. The SEE will attempt to host film, TV, music, and even sporting events. SEE will also be creating its very own content to share with the world.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a diﬀerent realm and start an exciting new chapter in space. It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity,” Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said to the news outlet.

At that point in time, visits to space may not seem quite as extraordinary and outlandish. This new chapter could inspire people to dream about the future and what that may look like in outer space. It seems like we might get a lot more space-centric movie and TV shows. Perhaps the next big thing like “Star Trek” is on the horizon?

Complication in Space Travel

This new venture into space could mean an increase in all kinds of people frequently getting sent to space. Could this prove to be a problem?

A new study has been published that suggests long-duration space travel is impacting astronauts. According to Smithsonian Magazine, astronauts’ bodies are actually destroying their own blood cells faster in space than when on Earth.

“Space anemia has consistently been reported when astronauts returned to Earth since the first space missions, but we didn’t know why.Our study shows that upon arriving in space, more red blood cells are destroyed, and this continues for the entire duration of the astronaut’s mission,” the study’s author Guy Trudel stated.

It’s unclear at this time if astronauts also replace red blood cells faster too.