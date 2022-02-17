Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Glennis Grace Arrested for Assault

Glennis Grace, a former finalist on “America’s Got Talent” Season 13, was arrested for assault in the Netherlands, her home country.

TMZ reported the news earlier this week, but Grace also posted about it herself on Instagram. The post is in Dutch. But translated, it reads, “Last Saturday I was arrested after an incident in a supermarket in Amsterdam. I look forward to the investigation, which is still ongoing, with confidence because I know that I have not committed any criminal offenses. Although I’d like to say more about this, in the interest of the investigation, I’m keeping my mouth shut for now. I will respond as soon as I can. Love, Glennis.”

TMZ reported a few more details about the “America’s Got Talent” finalist’s altercation. Apparently, it involved her 15-year-old son. The son had “some kind of interaction” with the staff and left the supermarket. Then he returned with Grace as well as another man. Apparently, violence broke out soon afterward.

At this time, the police have not revealed who started the fight or who got injured. But several people did receive injuries, and Grace, the son, and the man were arrested for assault. They’ve since been released from custody.

The “America’s Got Talent” finalist’s attorney also released a statement. “The police investigation is still ongoing and we trust that it will show that Glennis has not committed any criminal offenses. We are now waiting for the investigation to be finished before making further announcements.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the police will drop the assault charges or pursue them toward the “America’s Got Talent” finalist.

Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Dies at Age 23

In more troubling “America’s Got Talent” news, another former contestant died at just 23 years old this past December.

Skilyr Hicks, who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2013 at age 14, died from a “possible drug overdose,” per NBC News. Her body was found at a friend’s home in Liberty, South Carolina, on Dec. 8. Hicks’ mom, Jodi, did tell TMZ that her daughter suffered from different mental health issues, including substance abuse.

Hicks’ sister confirmed the death in a touching Facebook post shortly after her body was found.

“My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus. I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am,” Breelyn Hicks wrote. “I will miss her like crazy. I’ll miss her voice, her long warm hugs, her constantly making jokes using puns. Her ability to create music that inspired thousands of people. She had so much life left to live.”

Breelyn concluded, “You were my best friend, you were my rock. We always had each other’s back no matter what. Just know that I love you unconditionally, That you will live on in our hearts, minds, memories, and through your God-Given Musical Ability. Your Songs are your legacy.”

Skilyr Hicks was eliminated from “America’s Got Talent” right before the live rounds in New York City.