Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Reveals He Nearly Died of Sepsis

From the late 1970s to the early 1980s, Paul Di’Anno was the frontman for Iron Maiden. Just a few years ago, he almost died of sepsis.

The life of a rock star can be a wild one. Even after all of the craziness of the 1970s and 80s, things can come up out of nowhere. Di’Anno has been through a lot in his life, but his health scare in 2015 almost did him in. As the original singer of one of rock n’ roll’s most legendary bands, he has a special place in the history of the genre.

While he was on the Jos Jedan podcast, the former Iron Maiden singer talked about his experience.

“I caught sepsis in 2015, and it almost killed me,” Di’Anno said. “And I spent eight months in a hospital in England. You’ve got a crucial 45 minutes to get as many antibiotics in you before you die, and they managed to do that, which was great.” Even after the antibiotics, Di’Anno had a long road to recovery.

“Then I spent eight months in a hospital, and then another three months in a care home,” the singer continued. “And while I was in there getting things done, other hospital visits, I caught MRSA [a type of staph infection] there twice, in the hospital.”

Then Paul Di’Anno had a knee surgery scheduled, but his time in the hospital set that back.

“They took this knee out, put this cement thing in,” he went on. “And it was only supposed to be in there for a year. [Then] the first time they put that in, it broke, so they cut me open again and put another in. And that one is still in here. [Also] while it’s been in there this long, it’s going toxic.”

Paul Di’Anno, Iron Maiden, and What Went Wrong

Growing up, Di’Anno was singing from a young age. He spent his early years growing up in Chingford, East London. He would make his way throughout the local rock scene. The Brazilian-English singer soon found himself joining forces with Iron Maiden. Make no mistake, Di’Anno was crucial in establishing the band and the sound that became as iconic as the cover art on the albums.

There were a lot of issues that caused the split between the band and Di’Anno. From the singer’s own issues with drugs to creative control over the band. So, in 1981, after two albums as the frontman, Di’Anno called it quits and moved on to do his own thing.

In more recent years, Di’Anno has taken it a little easier. He has been in a wheelchair basically since that incident in 2015. The former Iron Maiden singer has had a number of health scares, but hopefully will be doing alright as he continues treatments periodically in Zagreb, Croatia.