Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Sadly, the New York medical examiner confirmed the cause of Cheslie Kryst’s death. It’s what everyone suspected.

The former Miss USA died by suicide. The medical examiner released the cause of death to People magazine, Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst jumped to her death early Sunday morning. She left a note for her mother. Kryst lived on the ninth floor of her condo building in New York City. She was last seen on the terrace of the 29th floor.

From the outside looking in, Cheslie Kryst seemed to have it all. She was beautiful, winning Miss USA in 2019. And she also was smart and athletic. She ran track for South Carolina, earning her bachelor’s degree in the school’s honors program. She then earned both a law degree and MBA from Wake Forest. And she probably represented every trait you’d want in a daughter/sister/best friend/co-worker.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cheslie Kryst Took Leave from Law to Work for Extra

As a lawyer, she specialized in civil litigation. But she also did pro bono work representing low-level drug offenders.

Cheslie Kryst also was making a name for herself as an entertainment reporter. She was a New York correspondent for Extra. On Monday, the show devoted its entire episode to Kryst.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Extra staff said in a statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.”

Her broken-hearted family also released a statement: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our believed Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst’s death also inspired a social media movement to check on your friends, especially the strong ones.

Her father told the New York Post that his daughter had been sad.

“She was pure, she didn’t take any kind of drugs or prescription medication,” Rodney Kryst told the Post. who “She never had any kind of substance abuse problem.”

He also told the Post: “I think it had a lot to do with family dysfunction, but it will be awhile before we can talk more. She was sad.”

Cheslie Kryst often said her father inspired her to be an athlete. Her parents divorced when she was younger. In a Father’s Day tribute, she thanked her father and stepdad.

She often spoke about empowering women. She remembered a legal competition she was in. A judge suggested she wear a skirt instead of pants.

“Glass ceilings can be broken wearing either a skirt or pants,” Cheslie Kryst said. “Don’t tell females to wear different clothes while you give the men substantive feedback on their legal arguments.”