formula-one-permanently-cancels-russian-grand-prix

The fallout from Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine continues as Formula One officials have permanently canceled the Russian Grand Prix.

This news was released on Thursday. Let’s get more about this story from an article by Fox News.

After canceling the 2022 event, Formula One also terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix. The organization stated: “Russia will not have a race in the future.” Now, the contract for this race had been set to run through 2025. The Russian Grand Prix was slated to move from Sochi to Saint Petersburg in 2023.

Russian Grand Prix Cancelation Also Affects Country Anthems, Symbols

All of those moves are off the table, too. The FIA made a decision on Wednesday to terminate that contract due to force majeure. That translates into an “act of God” and directly goes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA made additional announcements beyond canceling the Russian Grand Prix. It also said that displaying the Russia and Belarus flags and symbols would be banned. This includes the national anthems for both countries.

Additionally, this extends to any event under the FIA watch. The suspension also includes sanctioning and funding these events in both countries.

Another Ameircan Race Could Be Added To Formula One Schedule

What does this mean in the long run now that the Russian Grand Prix is over? Well, there is an event possibly in Las Vegas. That might happen in 2023. Formula One has been talking with city leaders in Las Vegas as well as the state of Nevada. They could run a race there and it would be a third American site for a race. The other two scheduled events in Miami and Austin are on the books.

As of Thursday, no replacement for this year’s Russian Grand Prix has been made. But there have been other moves made in the days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Formula One team Haas F1 has reportedly removed driver Nikita Mazepin amid conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It was reported by Fox News as the outlet revealed this news on February 28. Haas F1 also dumped the Russian flag colors. AFs an aside, Mazepin is the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who oversees team sponsor Uralkali.

Principal team owner Gunther Steiner said, “There are legal issues we have to go through and then we see what comes out.” Also, Fox News stated Haas was last in Formula One in 2021. Mazepin finished behind teammate Mick Schumacher 11 of 14 times they were both competing. If it becomes that Mazepin drops out due to his relationship with Uralkali, Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi replaces him. Fittipaldi just happens to be the grandson of two-time Formula One champ Emerson Fittipaldi.