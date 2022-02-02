Four Arrested in Connection To Death of Actor Michael K. Williams

Less than six months after The Wire star Michael K. Williams passed away from “acute intoxication” of numerous drugs, four men have been arrested on Tuesday (February 1st) in connection to the actor’s death.

According to CNN, the four men involved in Michael K. Williams’ death were arrested for allegedly being a part of a drug trafficking organization that sold deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to the actor. The men were Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci. The men receive the charge of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analog, fentanyl, and heroin.”

This change notably carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. It also has a maximum sentence of 40 years. The men also allegedly continued selling fentanyl-laced heroin in both Manhattan and Brooklyn after Michael K. Williams’ death.

While speaking about the arrests, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams declared in a statement, “The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And We will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”

Meanwhile, Cartagena is allegedly the man who personally gave Michael K Williams heroin that was laced with fentanyl. He also gave fentanyl analog to the actor as well. The man also has a charge of causing the actor’s death. He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. The charge holds a maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal court in Puerto Rico will arraign Cartagena. Meanwhile, the Manhattan Federal Court before the United States Magistrate Judge Steward D. Aaron will arraign Robles, Cruz, and Macci.

One of the Men Arrested in Connection to Michael K Williams’ Death Reportedly Had a Prior Deal Through New York’s Bail Laws

The New York Post reports that one of the men arrested in connection to Michael K Willaims’ death actually had a prior deal through the New York bail laws. Cartagena previously was arrested at the Williamsburg corner in 2020. He received a third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. This is a Class B felony.

Months after his 2020 arrests, police caught up with Cartagena again, this time with drug sale charges for allegedly selling $40 in heroin. However, both cases were combined, allowing him to plead guilty to disorderly conduct. A law enforcement source shares with the media outlet, “He pled it all out to nothing. And he’s back on the street. Ten days after pleading out of a violation he’s back to selling. The NYPD treats these cases the same. We were after him. He locked him up twice.”

Surveillance footage also shows Cartagena completing a hand-to-hand drug sale with Williams the day before his September 6th death.