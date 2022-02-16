Frank Pesce, ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Flashdance’ Star, Dies at 75

Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon.

After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the character actor went on to have the kind of career most can only dream about. Throughout this storied career, the actor helped bring to life some of the most iconic films in cinema history, including Beverly Hills Cop and Top Gun. At the time of his death, his resume included close to 100 films and television series.

Frank Pesce always knew he was built for greatness, saying, “They make movies about guys like me,” and it’s exactly that confidence and personality that carried him to success. His big personality was such a large part of his character and career, in fact, that the above quote will be written on his epitaph.

The actor will be buried on February 18 at Saint Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx. And though he will always be missed, he will never be forgotten. Award-winning producer, David Permut, agrees with this sentiment, stating, “To say Frank was one of a kind would be a gross understatement. We shared our love and passion for film. He claimed to see more movies than Leonard Maltin and Roger Ebert combined.”

Frank Pesce’s Memory Lives on With ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Frank Pesce’s memory will live on through everyone who knew him and enjoyed his work, and because that work includes classics like Top Gun, there’s no doubt of that memory living on forever. The original Top Gun hit theaters 1986, and fans have been anxiously awaiting a continuation of the epic story ever since.

Though filming for Top Gun: Maverick began way back in 2018, production complications and release date changes have continued to delay the film’s release. Thankfully, however, the wait is almost over. The sequel to the iconic film will hit theaters on May 27 of this year.

Top Gun: Maverick actor, Manny Jacinto, assures fans that the film is well worth the wait. In an interview with Variety, the young star gushed about his experience working on the sequel. “It was so fun,” he begins. “I mean, man, we shot that three years ago. Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting… I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it, if I can remember it. It was the best experience and I’m so, so excited for people to check it out.”