‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Lands New Project

Multi-decade television star Kelsey Grammer recently joined the cast of Jesus Revolution, a true story of national spiritual awakening in the 1970s. The Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate film will detail the origins of the awakening and examine its roots within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. The film will also star Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Anna Grace Barlow, and a score of other young talent.

In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) sets out to discover some kernel of truth about his world through liberation. On his journey, he meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher, and the two embark on a story of healing and revival. Soon after, the pair taps Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) for Smith’s church, which is languishing amidst the counter-culture movement. What comes next is apparently an unexpected whirlwind of rock and roll, newfound love, and twists of fate — all leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world.

In real life, Laurie went on to start Harvest Christian Fellowship, one of the largest churches in America. He also founded the Harvest Crusade events, which over six million people have attended over the years.

Grammer’s Smith, the pastor out of Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, served as an important mentor to Laurie. Smith opening his chapel to a bunch of hippies was groundbreaking, even if the move seems normal today. The Jesus Revolution that followed afterward helped set the tone for change-makers thereafter; as well as sparked a real Christian revival with ripple effects that still resonate today.

Grammer said his own spirituality influenced the role

Written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, the film is directed by Jon Erwin (I Can Only Imagine, American Underdog) and Brent McCorkle (Unconditional). Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, and Andrew Erwin will produce, along with Josh Walsh and Daryl Lefever.

“The movie is set in a very specific time and place. But the theme of finding a deeper meaning to life, in the midst of a fractured and broken world, is timeless,” writer Erwin said. “In his iconic performances, Kelsey has a proven ability to connect with audiences in a real, vulnerable way. It makes him a tremendous presence in this film.”

Grammer said of his role, “Jesus has been a profound influence in my life. I am proud to be a part of this film.”

Grammer will also star in a Frasier reboot, set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. According to the actor, his titular character will be extremely wealthy, but not necessarily in the way fans expect.

“I read an article recently where it quoted me but it misunderstood the message,” Grammer said on a podcast interview. “I said Frasier will end up being rich beyond his imagination. It’s because of his emotional life that he’ll be rich beyond his imagination. Rich in love, rich in family, rich in experience is what I meant to say.”