‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Connie Britton Reuniting With Former EP for ‘Dear Edward’ Drama Series

Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton and showrunner Jason Katims are once again joining forces to bring a new heartwarming tale to Apple TV+.

The series—called Dear Edward—follows the story of Edward Adler, a 12-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a commercial plane crash. Because his family was also aboard, he is left orphaned. And as Edward struggles to make sense of the tragedy, he meets others who were also affected. And together, they form friendships, romances, and communities.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ called for a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for the hour-long drama, which is based on Ann Napolitano’s highly acclaimed novel of the same name.

Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton will star in the show alongside Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien. Jason Katims will serve as an executive producer and writer. And author Napolitano will also work as an EP

Upon announcing the project, Apple TV+ wrote that Dear Edward is a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.”

‘Friday Night Lights’ Could Be Getting TV Reboot

In 2018, director David Gordon Green announced plans to make a Friday Night Lights film loosely based on the television series. And now, it looks like the upcoming film is going to be the start of a reboot.

During a November interview with Collider, producer Brian Grazer said that the upcoming movie “will lead us into a new series that takes place in a more recent time…like now, today, and we’re excited about it.”

Unfortunately, Grazer didn’t give teasers about the film or show.

What we do know is that he started working on the movie “in Del Rio, Texas on a border town that takes place in 2015.” And Grazer was hoping to start filming in 2019. Whether they followed that time frame, we don’t know. However, we do know that the production is still underway.

The series ended in 2011 after winning three Emmys. And ever since, fans have been hoping the story would continue in some form. So there is definitely a huge fan base waiting to buy tickets.

The original film was based on Buzz Bissinger’s 1990 book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream. The book tells the story of the 1988 Permian High School football team’s near impossible run to reach the Texas state championship game.

The TV show that followed wasn’t connected to that story. But the NBC series did continue with the same Friday night football hysteria that takes place in most Texas towns.

And as we wrote earlier, the upcoming movie will only loosely follow the Connie Britton hit. It will take place in yet another Texas city with a whole new story and cast. But once again, we’ll see a small-town football team living for Friday nights.