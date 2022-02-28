‘Friday Night Lights’: How Old Is Tim Riggins by the End of the Series?

“Friday Night Lights” was an iconic show for NBC for five seasons. The show was stacked with an electric cast that all went onto bigger projects after like Kyle Chandler, Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons, among others. One of the other main characters from the program was Taylor Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins throughout the show. However, because Tim Riggins was on the show from beginning to end, some fans wonder how old Tim is by the end of the series.

Well, he’s somewhere around 19-20 by the end of the show. Remember, the show began with Tim around 15-16, somewhere in that range. For several more seasons, he is still a high school student. Then, he has to figure out what’s next after he graduates and his football career is over. Still, with everything that happens he is only around 20-years-old by the end of the show.

Taylor Kitsch and Minka Kelly on “Friday Night Lights”

Tim and Lyla were an interesting couple for many seasons on the NBC show. They got together originally under unfortunate circumstances and it made it an odd relationship for the fans watching at home. The two could not have been more different, but that’s part of what drew them to each other is that they truly did deeply care for one another.

But where would they be today? Kitsch told Vanity Fair, “Obviously, [Riggins would] have an ice-cold beer in his hand.” He continued, “I see him still in that property, you know? He’d probably have a little family going. He’s a simple [guy]. I think he’d have, hopefully, a simple life.” It’d be with Tyra, though, not Lyla as he also mentions. He said, “I think that would be pretty cool. It’d be hilarious to have little Riggins-and-Tyra kids. God, they would be great.”

This would be interesting for a multitude of reasons. Tyra was Tim’s first love, but they had their differences and he never settled with her. Instead, he was focused on other girls and then Lyla when he chased someone who wasn’t the least bit like him. Tyra tried the same with Landry, but that was also not to be. Could Tim and Tyra have reconciled and made it all work on the property after it was all said and done? Kitsch certainly seems to think so.

Kelly added that she could see Lyla still at Vanderbilt, or even running the university by now, perhaps. The actress also agreed that Tim and Lyla were not meant to be long-term. She also got that Lyla and Tim were perhaps more apt to be with one another. She added, “I think he’s probably the love of her life. I don’t know, maybe they do end up back together, maybe he gets his —- together, and they work things out. . . . And he runs the football division at Vanderbilt!” Still it would have required a lot of change from Tim that Lyla grew tired of waiting on.

