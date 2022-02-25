‘Friday Night Lights’: Why Some Fans Think Coach Taylor Put Up With Too Much

“Friday Night Lights” was a big-time show for NBC for a number of years. Years after the conclusion of the show, fans still revisit quotable moments from Coach Eric Taylor that he delivered to his Dillon Panthers over the years. The show was always jam-packed with life lessons from the coach. Well, Coach Taylor always had a lot on his plate, too, with coaching and with his family life. Because of that, some fans think Coach Taylor actually put up with too much.

One fan on Reddit wrote, “Dude has to live with over dramatic Julie and now recently noticed tami is too. Just watched coach come back for the new baby and having to go back early to TMU and tami won’t even say anything and is crying even though him going to TMU was her decision. She wants him to coach TMU but work from home lmaooo.”

The poster covered a lot here. Things were always complicated for Coach Taylor, but that certainly changed over the course of the show. Julie, his oldest daughter, was a complicated figure on the show and quite divisive. With Tami, though, the youngest daughter changed a lot for Coach Taylor and the relationship. He was faced with the challenge of chasing his dreams at TMU versus being home and being a good father. It was hard for him.

Aime Teegarden on “Friday Night Lights”

Aime Teegarden played Julie Taylor on the NBC program. She told Nylon, “I was 16 when I booked the pilot for Friday Night Lights. That was my first pilot I had ever done. At that time, they were making a lot more pilots every year, and I remember someone saying to me, ‘Oh, that’s your first one. You’ll have to do at least six to seven before anything gets picked up.’ I had no idea what I was really stepping into.”

It wasn’t like other pilots. The show caught on immediately.

She concluded, “That show was just—it’s alchemy. It’s everything happening when it needs to happen and the right pieces sort of fall together. And Kyle Chandler, I remember, he used to say to us, “You kids, you have no idea how good you have it. You have no idea.” So I think, at the time, we all kind of just really tried to enjoy it as much as possible, and it was just such a special show and it was an amazing time in my life.”

It was an unreal show and the cast could not have been closer. The chemistry with everyone worked. This is why the show worked so long and so well. Teegarden’s biggest storyline dealt with Matt Saracen on the program and their love story over the course of five seasons.