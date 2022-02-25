‘Full House’ Cast Sets Emotional Reunion After Bob Saget’s Death

The cast of Full House is set for an emotional reunion at ’90s Con in March. It will take place just two months after Bob Saget’s death.

It’s the Full House reunion we’ve all been waiting for. Ever since we first heard the tragic news about the passing of Bob Saget, we were wondering when the rest of the cast of the iconic ’90s sitcom would get together to remember their beloved co-star. If you remember, Saget played family patriarch Danny Tanner in Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. He also served as the voice of narrator Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother and he hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 until 1997.

We now have our answer. The stars of Full House are set to get together for a convention from March 11 to March 13. The event will take place in Hartford, Connecticut, and you’re not going to want to miss it. So far, we know that stars of the show like Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger will be making appearances at the convention.

Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone in Full House, spoke to E! News about the pending get-together.

“We’re so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it’s like a family reunion,” he told the outlet. “This may sound really sappy, but we really do love each other. We’ve been through everything together — births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and canceled. We’re a real family on and off camera.”

Cast of ‘Full House’ Releases Statement After Saget’s Death

The shocking and tragic news of Bob Saget’s passing shocked the entire world. There’s no question about that. So many of us grew up with Full House on in our homes and it was one of the most relatable shows on television. But it’s hard to even begin to imagine just how hard Saget’s death hit his fellow co-stars.

After the legendary actor and comedian passed away, the cast of the show released a joint statement.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” read a statement on Instagram. “And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all of the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, back on January 9. He was 65 years old when he died.

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”