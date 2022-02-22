‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Moves a Very Familiar-Looking Couch

Candace Cameron Bure is surprising fans with a familiar-looking prop from the Full House series. Earlier today, the actress shared a video of her moving a couch with a friend on Instagram. And Bure’s followers are wondering what exactly is going on.

Watch the video here:

While they’re dragging the couch across the floor, Bure’s friend shouts, “It’s going out!” Then, they both laugh hysterically as they turn the couch around. Once they turn the couch, a voice yelled “Pivot.” Well, the Full House star drops a little hint in her post’s caption.

In the caption of the post, Bure wrote, “Probably should have stayed home from work today @johnstamos *PIVOT!!”

Shortly after, Paul Norton highlighted one of the words in her caption. He said, “PIVOOOOOT!!” Then, Marla Sokoloff commented on the post as well. “Hahaha! Love this!!” Sokoloff wrote.

Meanwhile, several fans are wondering if there’s going to be a Full House spinoff soon. “FULLEST HOUSE COMING SOON??” one user asked.

“Lol! This is great! Hmmm…Now I’m wonder what you’ll be doing with that couch!” another said suspiciously.

Candace Cameron Bure Announced an All Day Hallmark Movie Marathon

Yesterday (February 20), Candace Cameron Bure had an all-day Hallmark movie marathon. And there’s nothing better than binge-watching the most popular Hallmark movies with good friends. In the post, Bure shares three photos with a very thoughtful caption, which invites her followers to the marathon.

She made sure to announce the premiere of her newest project, Aurora Teagarden Mystery: Haunted By Murder. In case you missed the premiere, you can watch it here.

In the caption of the post, Bure wrote, “If you’re looking to see MORE of these smiling faces then look no further than @hallmarkmovie ALL DAY TODAY finishing with the brand new Aurora Teagarden Mystery: Haunted By Murder tonight…. our spookiest mystery yet tonight at 9/8c #aurorateagarden.”

Additionally, Aurora Teagarden consists of a murder investigation that gets reignited in a haunted house by the Lawrenceton locals. Then, characters Aurora and Sally discovered a body as teenagers a few years later. Be sure to watch the next Aurora Teagarden episode on February 24 at 8 p.m., only on the Hallmark Movie Channel.

The Full House Star Remembers Her Dear Friend, Bob Saget

Despite the new series debuting, Candace Cameron Bure takes a second to honor her dear friend and co-star, Bob Saget. Most of you know that Saget passed away on January 9, 2022 and it completely shocked the world.

In order to cope with this unfortunate news, several actors and other famous icons took some time to honor Saget. And Bure shared a special social media post for him. Read more here.